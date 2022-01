Ministry of Public Health: Cuba reports 3,307 positive cases of COVID-19 (+Video) › Information from the MINSAP › Granma

At the close of yesterday, January 23, a total of 32,857 patients are admitted, 15,541 suspects, 159 under surveillance and 17,157 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 31,516 samples were taken for surveillance that day, with 3,307 being positive. The country has accumulated 12,495,089 samples and 1,025,419 positives.

Of the total cases (3 thousand 307): 3 thousand 238 were contacts of confirmed cases, 54 with a source of infection abroad and 15 without a specified source of infection. Of the 3,307 diagnosed cases, 1,874 were female and 1,433 male.

7.1% (235) of the 3,307 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 141,338, which represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 3 thousand 307 diagnosed cases they belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (700), from 20 to 39 years old (952), from 40 to 59 years old (1027), from 60 and over (628).

Residence by province and municipality of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Rio: 270 cases

Southern Consolation: 31 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guane: 19 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Los Palacios: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mantua: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Matahambre mines: 28 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Pinar del Río: 84 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Juan and Martínez: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

St. Louis: 31 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sandino: 26 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Viñales: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Artemis: 238 cases

Alquízar: 32 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Artemis: 40 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bahía Honda: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bauta: 20 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Caimito: 28 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Candelaria: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanajay: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güira de Melena: 30 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mariel: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Antonio de los Baños: 14 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Cristóbal: 34 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana: 137 cases

Old Havana: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Arroyo Naranjo: 10 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Boyeros: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Havana Center: 2 (1 contact of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Hill: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cotorro: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

October 10: 14 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guanabacoa: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Eastern Havana: 14 (contacts of confirmed cases)

La Lisa: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Marianao: 10 (9 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Beach: 16 (13 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported)

Plaza: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Rule: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Miguel del Padrón: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mayabeque: 207 cases

Batabanó: 18 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Güines: 29 (26 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported)

Jaruco: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Early morning: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Southern Mane: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nueva Paz: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Quivicán: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San José de las Lajas: 74 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Nicolás de Bari: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Norte: 18 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Massacres: 294 cases

Calimete: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cárdenas: 72 (58 contacts of confirmed cases and 14 imported)

Zapata Swamp: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Colón: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jagüey Grande: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jovellanos: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Lemon grove: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Los Arabos: 22 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Martí: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Matanzas: 78 (76 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Pedro Betancourt: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Perico: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Unión de Reyes: 27 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 188 cases

Abreus: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Aguada: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cienfuegos: 90 (87 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported)

Crossings: 14 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cumanayagua: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Lajas: 14 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Palmira: 23 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Rhodes: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Villa Clara: 113 cases

Caibarién: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Camajuaní: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cifuentes: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Crossroads: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manicaragua: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Placetas: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ranchuelo: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Remedies: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Clara: 45 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spiritus: 202 cases

Cabaiguán: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Promotion: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jatibonico: 40 (contacts of confirmed cases)

La Sierpe: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sancti Spíritus: 54 (53 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Taguasco: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Trinidad: 21 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yaguajay: 55 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciego de Avila: 263 cases

Baraguá: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Bolivia: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Chambas: 21 (19 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported)

Ciego de Ávila: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ciro Redondo: 48 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florence: 34 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majagua: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Morón: 103 (94 contacts of confirmed cases and 9 imported)

January 1: 23 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Venezuela: 1 (imported)

Camaguey: 149 cases

Camagüey: 70 (67 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported)

Céspedes: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Emerald: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Florida: 11 (10 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Guáimaro: 16 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Mines: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Najasa: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Nuevitas: 17 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santa Cruz del Sur: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Sibanicú: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Slopes: 2 (1 contact of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Las Tunas: 370 cases

Amancio: 31 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Colombia: 30 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jesús Menéndez: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jobabo: 15 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Las Tunas: 96 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Majibacoa: 35 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manatee: 25 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Puerto Padre: 127 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Granma: 117 cases

Bartolomé Masó: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Bayamo: 52 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Ox Up: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Campechuela: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cauto Cristo: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guise: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Jiguani: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manzanillo: 18 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Media Luna: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Niquero: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Yara: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Holguin: 445 cases

Báguanos: 30 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Banes: 5 (2 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported)

Cacocum: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Calixto García: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Cueto: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Gibara: 19 (18 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Holguín: 207 (201 contacts of confirmed cases, 5 without a specified source of infection and 1 imported)

Mayarí: 29 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Moa: 59 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Rafael Freyre: 56 (55 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported)

Sagua de Tánamo: 20 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Urbano Noris: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 69 cases

Boatswain: 9 (7 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection)

Guamá: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Second Front: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Third Front: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Nick: 5 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection)

Palma Soriano: 13 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Saint Louis: 1 (contact of confirmed cases)

Santiago de Cuba: 22 (20 contacts of confirmed cases, 1 without a specified source of infection and 1 imported)

Songo La Maya: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Guantanamo: 213 cases

Baracoa: 25 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Caimanera: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases)

El Salvador: 7 (6 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection)

Guantánamo: 99 (96 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported)

Imías: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Maisi: 12 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Manuel Tames: 11 (contacts of confirmed cases)

San Antonio del Sur: 22 (20 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection)

Yateras: 28 (contacts of confirmed cases)

Isle of Youth Special Municipality: 32 cases (contacts of confirmed cases)

Of the 1,025,419 patients diagnosed with the disease, 17,157 remain hospitalized, of which 17,099 have a stable clinical course. There are 8 thousand 367 deaths (4 in the day), lethality of 0.82% vs 1.6% in the world and 1.93% in the Americas; two evacuated, 57 returned to their countries, on the day there were 2 thousand 677 discharges, 999 thousand 836 recovered patients (97.5%) accumulate. 58 confirmed patients are treated in intensive care, of which 17 are critical and 41 are seriously ill.

On the day, 4 deceased patients were reported. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to his family and friends.

Residence by municipality of deceased patients:

Pinar del Rio: 1 deceased

Artemis: 1 deceased

Mayabeque: 1 deceased

Ciego de Avila: 1 deceased

Deceased by age groups:

Between 70 and 79 years: 2 deceased

Between 80 and 89 years: 1 deceased

Between 90 and 99 years: 1 deceased

Distribution by sex:

Female: 1 deceased

Male: 3 deceased

Main comorbidities:

Diabetes Mellitus Type II: 1 deceased

Arterial hypertension: 2 deaths

Congestive heart failure: 1 deceased

Chronic Renal Failure: 1 deceased

Disabled: 1 deceased

Until January 23, 191 countries and 32 territories have been reported with cases of COVID-19, amounting to 350 million 439 thousand 485 confirmed cases (+ 2 million 929 thousand 692) with 66 million 69 thousand 762 active cases and 5 million 611 thousand 604 deceased (+ 6 thousand 284) for a lethality of 1.6% (-0.01).

In the Americas region, 129 million 639 thousand 368 confirmed cases (+ 853 thousand 682) are reported, 36.99% of the total cases reported in the world, with 31 million 413 thousand 490 active cases and 2 million 498 thousand 198 deceased (+ 2 thousand 482) for a lethality of 1.93% (-0.01).

(Source: MINSAP)