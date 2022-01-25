Mobile polyclinics of the Municipality of Montevideo go through flooded neighborhoods with nursing, vaccination and community medicine | the daily

In addition to material losses, the floods on Monday the 17th in Montevideo caused impacts on health. The most immediate are the injuries caused by cuts suffered by people walking underwater and trying to move objects and the infection of previous wounds due to being in contact with contaminated water, he explained to the daily Virginia Cardozo, director of the Health Division of the Municipality of Montevideo (IM), who this Monday was together with the mayor, Carolina Cosse, in the La Chacarita neighborhood, in the northeast of the capital. But more than that, Cardozo commented that the main consultations have to do “with the loss of all the elements of health control”, such as the lack of medicines -many of them spoiled by the water- of documentation, of requests for studies Paraclinics and control card for children and adolescents. In addition, she said that with the mobile polyclinics they are treating decompensation of chronic diseases, such as asthmatic crises that people suffered from the stressful situation they experienced, and also due to the lack of medication.

The tour of La Chacarita was done with two mobiles: the vaccination one, to update the certified vaccination schedule, and the mobile polyclinic, attended by nursing staff and family and community medicine. This Monday, in La Chacarita, they attended 117 consultations, 55% of them to boys and girls. Cardozo highlighted the resoluteness of the health team, due to its composition and for having family and community medicine doctors, who serve a wide spectrum of populations and, as he related, have the capacity to “perform a pregnancy test, treat an asthmatic crisis in the moment or take control of a teenager”, he valued. Among the queries they received this Monday, there were mutual insurance users who reported difficulties in accessing medication; The doctor commented that initial attention was given to the problems they raised and that they also provided support, and that people calmed their anxiety when they saw that they did not have serious problems.

The other IM mobile polyclinic was in the Alfonso Lamas neighborhood, near Maroñas, where they had received requests from the population for skin lesions; Cardozo commented that they were not serious, that they were rather allergic reactions due to contact with the water.

These tours take place between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and will take place during January and February in all the neighborhoods that suffered flooding: Las Cabañitas, Los Sueños, Las Amapolas, Arroyo Manga, Servando Gómez, Bella Italia, Los Milagros, Nuevo Amanecer-Los Reyes, October 23, December 23, Barrio Fénix, Antares, La Abeja, Regulo and Canteras del Marconi. Last week they had been in the Usina 5 and El Viñedo neighborhoods.

These health controls are complemented by other actions, such as the delivery of mattresses, cleaning products and food to reinforce the popular pots, said Cardozo. With a broad view of health, the doctor pointed out that they are working “on everything that has to do with aspects of comprehensive health, which show that health goes beyond the medical, there are environmental aspects, living conditions, different social determinants of people”, and that the work of the IM aims to build health and ensure the best living conditions for people.

The work of the mobile polyclinics is complemented by that of the network of 23 polyclinics that the IM has, explained Cosse at a press conference, and stressed that health is a very strong component in the ABC Plan, to which the mobile polyclinics belong. .

Rehousing Review

Asked about the rehousing process in La Chacarita, which is underway, Cosse responded that “there are more houses that are flooded than initially thought, therefore surely we are going to formally extend a request to work together with the Ministry Housing [y Ordenamiento Territorial] to incorporate more homes in this neighborhood into the rehousing process,” he said. He explained that there are 220 families but that the rehousing process is only for 140. “More were flooded than those that were in the calculations that were made a few years ago,” he acknowledged.

Regarding the floods, he said: “It was a tragedy, I have no doubt”, but he appreciated that the IM “worked very quickly and very well”.