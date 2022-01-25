More players leave Cuba: Yunior Tur and Yosimar Cousín

The disappeared Cuban pitchers Yunior Tur Y Yosimar Cousín arrived in the Dominican Republic a few hours ago, specialized journalist Francys Romero reported on Monday.

“In one of the most surprising news of this short 2022, both Tur and Cousín did not appear for their respective teams in the Cuban National Series. They are both lanky pitchers prototype well sought after by major league scouts” (MLB, for its acronym in English), Romero said.

At the time of breaking with Cuban baseball, they were two of the best pitchers left in Cuba among those who have experience in National Series. The sports authorities on the Island explained between the months of August and September that tour Y Cousin they would not be part of the team for the U-23 World Cup in Mexico due to ideological and non-sporting problems.

now in the Dominican Republic they will be one of the most sought after pitchers by scouts. The next goal for them will be to apply for free agency.

Yunior Tur, 22, pitched 3-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 38.1 innings with Santiago de Cuba in 2021, he struck out 45 batters and saved 14 games.

Tur did not attend the meeting on January 5 where the list of his team was made official, Santiago de Cuba. According to sources consulted at the time by DIARIO DE CUBA, not even the family knew of his whereabouts, while others assured that the promising pitcher would have intended to leave the country in the final days of 2021.

Yosimar Cousin, 23, worked for six seasons with Camaguey and he has experience and potential as a starter, as well as an excellent arm.

The journalist Enrique del Pozo said in this newspaper that “their disappearances have motivated countless conjectures, being suspicious that no sports media has yet obtained statements from the athletes, so it is presumed that their arrival in other lands has not yet occurred, without ruling out the option that they may be hidden, detained, or that some outcome has occurred fatal in attempted illegal departure.

Finally, the pitchers Yunior Tur and Yosimar Cousín arrived in the Dominican Republic to try to continue with his career. Cuban baseball continues to suffer losses in 2022, in a wave of prospect escapes that seems to have no end.