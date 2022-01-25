More than 1,500 specialists will participate in the SODOMEP congress

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Dominican Society of Perinatal Medicine (SODOMEP) remains concerned about the neonatal maternal mortality rates in the country, which according to the latest report from the Ministry of Public Health have increased by 23% (from 137 to 169 deaths) and 32% (12 to 16), respectively. , in relation to 2020.

In this context, the specialized society assumes the commitment of the organization for the first time of the X World Congress of Perinatal Medicine for developing countries, to be held from June 1 to 5, 2022 at the Punta Cana Convention Center.

“In this great event, unique in the world, we have worked for two years in meetings with international institutions to host the meeting of more than 200 professors and researchers from universities and institutions that pay the greatest attention to the care of mothers and of the newborn, seeking to improve perinatal health, with the participation of more than 1,500 obstetricians and pediatricians from around the world”, stated the board of directors of the society, chaired by Dr. Francisco Thevenin.

He pointed out that they will deal with broad topics such as prematurity, its prevention and management, the use of steroids, obstetric hemorrhage, pre and postnatal nutrition, intrauterine surgeries, twin pregnancy, strategies to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality, delivery care, cancer and pregnancy, factors of infertility, pregnancy in adolescents, perinatal psychology, how to face grief in the face of loss and management of children with special conditions.

He also informed that the congress will have the participation of national and international experts who will share their knowledge about the methods of prevention and diagnosis of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and thyroid disorders and a guide will be known that has been announced its usefulness in Germany and in Mexico.

The event will be the appropriate scenario to define criteria in search of being able to reduce the 60 percent of cesarean sections that occur in our country.

“In prenatal diagnosis we will have the greatest experts in this area, with researchers such as Dr. Kypros Nicolaide, director of the Fetal Medicine Foundation (FMF), and Dr. Frank Chervenak and Roberto Romero. Discussions on the main causes of neonatal morbidity and mortality such as ventricular hemorrhage, asphyxia, sepsis and pulmonary diseases, with the implementation of measures and new technologies that improve neonatal survival”, he added.

At the event, courses will be taught hand in hand with the World School of Perinatology, of the Dominican Society of Perinatal Medicine and a workshop for nurses, who are the first line of care for mothers and newborns.

It is an event that places the country at a level of great importance in the scientific and academic sphere, and this is recognized by the societies that support us in working together, such as the Dominican Society of Obstetrics, the Dominican Society of Pediatrics and the Maternal-Fetal Society, for What we call on the Dominican state, public and private institutions, as well as doctors, researchers and health professionals, so that together with us we have the greatest success in the X World Congress of Perinatal Medicine.

SODOMEP also invited you to visit the web page: https://www.worldperinatal.org/congress-2022 to appreciate the names of those great professors who will be sharing their experiences with us and from whom we will make the most of it in order to have a better perinatal health.