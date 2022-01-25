Motagua and Vida tied goalless in a close game without many surprises at the Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí

2022-01-23

In a close game, the Motagua Y Life tied 0-0 at the stadium Marcelo Tinoco from danli for the date 2 of the Clausura 2022 in Honduras.

Before the match, the defender John Paul Montes he was honored for his 400 games (389 in the National League). With this result, the coconut palms remain seventh in the table with 2 points, while the blues are eighth with 1 point. Post by Aguilar and clear by Diego Rodríguez, the most dangerous thing in the game For this match, Diego Vázquez opted for an unprecedented defense with the youthful Osmer González and Wesly Decas in the center, but with an attack made up of Franco Olego and Ángel Tejeda, accompanied by Roberto Moreira on the left.

Those led by Fernando Mira formed an insurmountable defensive block in defense. In midfield, Roger Sander and Sergio Peña tore apart any offensive idea. The cocoteros slightly dominated the actions and tried to pierce Jonathan Rougier’s fence with free throws by Michael Osorio without luck and shots by Rafael Agamez deflected. The blues forgot to win For the second half, Diego brought in Jesse Moncada and Diego Rodríguez in the center of the field and with that he managed to shake off the pressure from the Ceibeños and bring more danger to the goal of “Pipo” López. Vida had to open the account at minute 68 when, at the edge of the area, Agamen lowered a ball with his chest, it fell to Alexander Aguilar and he took out a shot that crashed into the right post. Both teams were worn out trying to create danger, but there were no spaces. At 90 Motagua also had it at the feet of Diego Rodríguez, who without a mark in the area took a deflected shot.

Motagua thus added its eighth game in a row without winning (6 in the League and 2 in the Concacaf League). They have not won since 3-1 against UPNFM on November 20. REVIEW THE MINUTE BY MINUTE OF LIFE VS. MOTAGUA

GAME OVER! Motagua and Vida draw 0-0 in a match with few surprises in Danlí.

CHANGE in Motagua: Fabricio Galindo enters for Marcelo Santos at 90+3. CHANGES in Life: Luis Meléndez and José Munguía enter for Roger Sander and Rafael Agamez at 90+2. 90′ Roger Sander from Vida is taken off on a stretcher to receive care. Fernando Mira is already accelerating the change. OUTSIDE! Diego Rodríguez has a ball left in the area and takes a shot that goes wide. Motagua forgives 89. CHANGE in Motagua: Oscara García enters for Diego Azqui at minute 80. CHANGE in Life: Ederson Funez enters for Marvin Bernárdez at minute 79. OUTSIDE! Shot by Agamez that goes over the goal, but the play counted for an advanced position at minute 79. YELLOW for Juan Delgado del Motagua at minute 76. CHANGE in Motagua: Josué Villafranca by Ángel Tejeda at minute 72. CHANGE in Life: Víctor Blasco enters for Antony García at minute 72. POST! Alexander Aguilar’s shot from the edge of the box crashes into the right post defended by Rougier. Motagua is saved at minute 68. OUTSIDE! Jesse Moncada hooked to the right and ends up taking a shot that goes to the side of the post. Motagua tries it at 61. 59′ Center to the far post where Moreira heads it to Auzqui and he tries to get a center that “Pipo” López saves. But the play did not count for the Argentine’s out of place. 57′ Throw-in in favor of Vida. The coconut palms seek to shake off the pressure exerted by the blues in the last moments. 52′ Motagua concedes a throw-in for Roger Sander to receive attention after a slap to the face. CHANGES in Motagua: Diego Rodríguez and Jesse Moncada enter for Franco Olego and Iván López. BEGIN THE SECOND PART! Motagua 0-0 Life at the Marcelo Tinoco Stadium in Danlí. END OF THE FIRST PART: Motagua and Vida are drawing 0-0 at the Marcelo Tinoco Stadium in Danlí.

39′ Free kick in favor of Vida due to a foul by Decas against Agamez. Osorio charges and Marcelo Santos ends up receiving an offensive foul. OUTSIDE! Osorio’s free kick to the second post where Peña fails to connect well with his head. Personal life at 37. NEAR! Free kick taken by Auzqui at the far post where Olego connects at the hands of “Pipo” López. But the play did not count for advanced position in the 34th minute. 32′ Alexander Aguilar’s warm shot that Rugier controls and puts into play now. 27′ Edson Palacios is lying on the grass after a blow to the head during a ball dispute. He is already receiving medical attention.

NEAR! Bernárdez’s center from the left that forces Omar Elvir to join the center and clear before the arrival of a rival. Motagua is saved at 26. twenty’ Free kick taken by Michael Osorio who was looking for a header from a teammate, but the ball reached Rougier’s hands without any problem. 17′ Moreira’s center from the right that Olego was looking to connect, but goalkeeper Roberto López has no problems with the ball. NEAR! Agamez sees Rougier come out and takes a shot that goes wide at minute 13. eleven’ Corner shot in favor of Vida that Alexander Aguilar charges at the second post where he rejects the defense of the Cyclone.

OUTSIDE! Shot by Alexander Aguilar that goes high. Life also starts trying to deal damage at minute 8. NEAR! Juan Delgado’s shot from the front that Roberto “Pipo” López contains without problems. Motagua tests at minute 3. START THE GAME! Motagua vs. Life in the Marcelo Tinoco stadium in Danlí.

3:55PM The clubs jump onto the lawn of Marcelo Tinoco. The tribute to the defender and the start of the game is about to begin. 3:50PM The clubs are already in the dressing room. Today the defender Juan Pablo Montes will receive a tribute for his 400 games.

3:36PM The coconut players warming up. Both squads will finish the pre-competitive work shortly.

3:29 PM The Motagua and Vida squads are already warming up. Decas plays today as a center back.

The 11th of Motagua: Jonathan Rougier, Wesly Decas, Osmer González, Marcelo Santos, Omar Elvir, Juan Delgado, Iván López, Diego Auzqui, Roberto Moreira, Ángel Tejeda and Franco Olego. DT Diego Vazquez. The 11th of Life: Roberto López, Edwin Palacios, Denis Meléndez, Juan Pablo Montes, Michael Osorio, Sergio Peña, Roger Sander, Marvin Bernárdez, Alexander Aguilar, Antony García and Rafael Agamez. DT: Fernando Mira.