Motagua stumbles against Vida en Danlí and continues its losing streak in the National League

Danli, Honduras.

Motagua is still without victory. The Blue Cyclone was not able to pass the 0-0 draw against Vida in a close match, corresponding to the second day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, at the Marcelo Tinoco stadium in Danlí. Those of Diego Vázquez already add eight games in a row without winning (6 in the National League and 2 in the Concacaf League). Motagua has not won since 3-1 against UPNFM on November 20, 2021. The reds accumulate an important point, since they would lose the win in the draw (1-1) against UPN due to improper alignment of Elison Rivas, who was sent off when he played for Real de Minas and did not serve the sanction. THE MATCH

Ángel Tejeda takes a shot against the mark of Denis Meléndez, from Vida.

For this match, Diego opted for an unprecedented defense due to casualties, with the young debutante Osmer González and Wesly Decas in the center, but with an attack made up of Franco Olego and Ángel Tejeda, accompanied by Roberto Moreira on the left. Those led by Fernando Mira formed an insurmountable defensive block. In the center of the field, Roger Sander and Sergio Peña shattered any offensive idea of ​​the local. The cocoteros slightly dominated the actions and tried to pierce Jonathan Rougier’s goal with unlucky free kicks by Michael Otoniel Osorio and deflected shots by Colombian Rafael Agámez.

At Motagua, the young center-back Osmer González made his debut.

For the second half, ‘La Barbie’ Vázquez brought in Jesse Moncada and Diego Rodríguez in midfield and with that he managed to shake off the pressure from the ceibeños and bring more danger to Roberto ‘Pipo’ López’s goal. Vida had to open the account at minute 68 when Agámez lowered a ball with his chest at the edge of the area, it fell to Alexander Aguilar and he took out a rifle shot that crashed into the right post. Both teams wore themselves out trying to create danger, but there were no spaces. At 90′, Motagua also had it at the feet of Diego Rodríguez, who without a mark in the area took a deflected shot.

Roberto Moreira and Danilo Palacios dispute the ball in a match match.