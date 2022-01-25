Mother recounts anguish because her son with a kidney transplant ran out of medicine due to blockages – Prensa Libre

Each of those affected has a different story, one of these is that of an anguished mother who fears for the health of her son, since she was unable to travel and the medicine ran out.

While the blockades continue in different parts of the national territory by carriers, Guatemalans experience various difficulties in carrying out their activities.

This is Magaly Santizo, who this Tuesday, January 25, had to travel from the city of Totonicapán to the capital to receive the medicine for her son, José Menchú Santizo, 18, who is a kidney patient.

Santizo regretted that they could not attend the medical appointment due to the blockades, and she did not want to risk being trapped in a demonstration, since her son’s health is delicate.

She donated one of her kidneys to her son, and once a month they must travel to receive the medicines that help the body not reject the kidney.

“These are medications that you are going to take for life and that you should not stop taking them,” Santizo said.

His son received the transplant almost two years ago and it is difficult not to have the medication, because 15 days ago a study revealed that there is mild rejection of the aforementioned organ as a result of a medication.

“The indications are that he should not stop taking medication for any reason,” he added.

The patient’s mother expressed concern about the situation, since the medications her son needs are controlled and are sold to us in pharmacies, so they must travel to Roosevelt Hospital.

He recalled that his son has been a chronic kidney patient for five years, although he has been receiving treatment since birth.

“That they do not let people whose life depends on that trip pass, it is unfair, it is not correct, that they respect the guarantees of human life,” he said.

For medical appointments in the capital and on a day without blockades, they must leave Totonicapán at dawn to be in line at the hospital at 4 in the morning.

“It is not fair that the whims of a sector take precedence over the lives of other residents,” he said.

“What sacrifices we made so that he – his son – reached this point in his life, that he can have a more normal life after having spent so many therapies connected to a machine. So many times that we were spared from death and due to the unconsciousness of a few we are going to lose everything we have achieved so far

Message to protesters

“Let them put their hands on their conscience and think of the people, not just themselves,” he said, referring to the protesters.

He also indicated that the authorities must enforce the laws so that “they are fair for everyone and do not affect those of us who need the most.”

His son has one dose of medication left and if the blockages are not removed this Thursday, the situation becomes more complicated.

“If we don’t make it through Thursday, we’re thinking of seeing what we can do, walking, crossing the covered areas on foot and seeing how we get there,” said the young man’s mother.

She is worried that her son will be exposed to blockage, since he cannot be exposed to contamination and his diet must be as indicated by the nutritionist.

“That we put our hands on our conscience, we all have needs but we also have to be fair and fight for what is really worthwhile, not for whims,” ​​he concluded.