National Academy of Medicine recommends avoiding closed spaces before omicron variant

Caracas.- The president of the National Academy of Medicine, Enrique López Loyo, made a series of recommendations to the population this Monday, January 24, in view of the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Venezuela and asked that places be avoided at all costs. public closed because in his opinion it can be lethal.

«The overcrowding of spaces is lethal to generate the possibility of massive damage through omicron, therefore, the responsibility is individual and community, the person must continue under the precept of care, “said the pathologist in an interview for the Circuit Hits.

He pointed out that biosafety measures must continue to be applied, such as the use of face masks and social distancing, which, he argued, turn out to be the most decisive and fundamental to reduce contagion. assured that Omicron jumps from person to person with “impressive speed.” “The variant that we are observing is proportional to the infection to the number of people that are around the individual that has it,” he added.

In that sense, he explained that currently the aforementioned variant of COVID-19 is classified as the germ with the greatest infectivity in the entire history of the world, exceeding measles by more than 50%, which was the one with this record.

He recognized that it is positive that the omicron variant is more infectious because he considers that in this way a greater immunity can be generated, a natural one due to the infection of this mutation.

The pathologist considers that most citizens are aware that the recent infections and high number of infections are not due to a common flu but to cases of the omicron variant, and although he perceives that the majority is being cured at home, he asks the patients with other pre-existing diseases who maintain medical surveillance. What’s more, He asked the unvaccinated to take their forecasts.

Regarding the figures of those vaccinated in the national territory, López Loyo announced that they are only certain that between 10 and 15% of the population have not yet received a single dose. He also said that the National Academy of Medicine is aware that in the metropolitan area and the northern coastal area of ​​the country there is significant vaccination coverage.

But nevertheless, urged the authorities to create awareness campaigns for people who do not want to be inoculated and to continue insisting on vaccination in those communities in which centers to inject the component have not been promoted.

Yoselin GonzalezHealth

