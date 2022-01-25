NBA 2022: James Harden, fed up with living in Brooklyn and frustrated by Kyrie Irving, plans to leave the Nets

ANDhe Big Three of the Nets falters. Not just for the injury to Kevin Durant, who will be out for a month, and by Kyrie Irving who refuses to be vaccinated to be able to play at home, but because James Harden wants to leave.

As reported by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, ‘La Barba’ does not enjoy living in Brooklyn and is frustrated by the deal with Kyrie, who only plays away and forces Harden to have more on his plate when they play at home, so He plans to test free agency, which he has never reached, as his departures from Oklahoma City and Houston came in flux, always renewing before the end of their contracts.

Harden has a player option for the 22/23 season with the Nets, so he could leave at the end of this season, although he does not completely rule out staying.

News that comes a day after it was reported that the 76ers will be considering a swap Ben Simmons for Harden. Faced with the threat that ‘La Barba’ will leave for free in the summer, negotiations could be accelerated to recover something in return, although ‘La Barba’ has not requested it.

Harden arrived in January 2021 at the Nets after forcing his departure from Houston. He has appeared in 77 regular season games with Brooklyn, averaging 23.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 10.5 assists. serving as the team’s main point guard, with Irving playing more as a shooting guard when they’re on the courtBut the Big Three of Harden, Durant and Irving have barely played 16 games together, between injuries and vaccination issues. The losses of Harden and Kyrie in the Playoffs cost them the elimination against the Bucks, although this season, despite everything, Brooklyn is 29-17, third in the East, but just a half game behind the conference lead, held by the Heat.