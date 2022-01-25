Netflix reveals the first trailer for the dark version of Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’

Admin 56 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 21 Views

Not to be confused with Disney’s upcoming live-action Pinocchio, del Toro will co-direct his dark fantasy musical in stop motion with the animation director in the film stop motion Fantastic Mr Fox from wes anderson , Mark Gustafson.

The winning filmmaker Academy Award® Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic tale of Carlo Collodi about the wooden puppet that magically comes to life to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Actress Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of “raping her on camera” in Heart-Shaped Glasses video

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has accused Marilyn Manson of raping her during the recording of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved