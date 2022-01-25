Netflix reveals the first trailer for the dark version of Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’

Not to be confused with Disney’s upcoming live-action Pinocchio, del Toro will co-direct his dark fantasy musical in stop motion with the animation director in the film stop motion Fantastic Mr Fox from wes anderson , Mark Gustafson.

The winning filmmaker Academy Award® Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic tale of Carlo Collodi about the wooden puppet that magically comes to life to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.

This fantastic stop motion animated musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follow the adventures and antics of Pinocchio in his quest to find his place in the world.

Guillermo Del Toro / Photo: Netflix

Del Toro wrote the script with the screenwriter Matthew Robbins, who worked with the director on his film 2015 Crimson Peak . french composer Alexandre Desplat will play the music of Pinocchio after winning an Oscar for his music in Del Toro’s The Shape of Water.

Best known for his Oscar-winning dark fantasy films The Pan’s Labyrinth Y the shape of water , of the bull has ventured into (computer) animation as an executive producer on dreamworksworking on movies like kung fu panda 2, Kung Fu Panda. Pinocchio will take on the darkest images in del Toro’s filmography. He is set in Mussolini’s Italy and reimagines the character as a mischievous boy. Netflix has described her as “A story of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.”

del toro brings to the production an ensemble voice cast, first announced in 2020, starring Ewan McGregor What Sebastian J Cricket, David Bradley What GeppettoRon Perlman as Mangiafuoco tilda swinton like the fairy with turquoise hair and Christopher Waltz like the fox. , beside Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, and Burn Gorman. Gregory Mann will voice Pinnochio in his first feature film.

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro will premiere in Netflix this December.