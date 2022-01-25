Netflix’s first original film in Arabic sparks controversy over taboo topics

Netflix’s first original film in Arabic, “Ashab wala Aaz”, has caused great controversy in the Middle East because the adaptation of the Italian film Perfect Strangers deals with taboo subjects such as homosexuality and sex outside of marriage, which has cost him harsh criticism of the actors, including the Egyptian Mona Zaki.

Since its premiere on the platform on January 20, the film has positioned itself as the most watched in practically all the countries of the region, but it has been the object of fiery criticism and even the intervention of politicians in Egypt.

The deputy Mustafa Bakri has asked the president of the Egyptian Parliament that the Ministry of Culture report on what type of measures it has taken in the face of “this type of film” considered a bad influence.

Bakri, like other Internet users, argue that the film goes against the values ​​of Egyptian society, for dealing with issues such as sex before marriage, and “defending homosexuality.”

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Screen Actors Guild said in a statement that it “will not stand by any verbal attack or attempt to scare or disparage any Egyptian artist as a result of a work of art to which he contributed.”

He stated that he will support actress Mona Zaki in the event that “someone tries to take any action of any kind against the artist.”

The Union stressed that it “protects the values ​​of Egyptian society” and emphasized that “the role of actors is to address thorny issues and sound the alarm about many phenomena in our society and that they must be addressed by Egyptian artists and creators in his work”.

So far, Netflix has not commented.

“Ashab wala Aaz”, the feature debut by Lebanese director Wissam Smayra, starring renowned Lebanese director and actress, Nadine Labaki, and Egyptian star Mona Zaki, among others, tells the story of a group of friends in Lebanon, who in a meeting they decide to put their mobile phones on the table so that everyone can read the messages aloud and listen to the calls.

In this way, a character who is homosexual is discovered, something that the other friends defend, and infidelity and sex before marriage are addressed, all considered taboo subjects in the conservative societies of the region.

Faced with criticism, especially against Zaki, other internationally famous Arab artists have wanted to speak out in his favor. The Egyptian actor based in Spain Amr Waked, companion of Scarlett Johansson in the film Lucy, denounced that the “madness” that has exploded against the actress “must stop”.