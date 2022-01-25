New book on respiratory pathologies

Professionals from the Hellín Integrated Care Management of Albacete, dependent on the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (SESCAM), have published the book ‘Respiratory Pathology: management between Family and Community Medicine and Pulmonology‘, in which they address issues as varied as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia and currently existing respiratory therapies.

Dr. Ángel Molina, who is a pulmonologist at said center, coordinated this manual and indicates that “the objective of this book is to strengthen the workflow between Primary Care and Pulmonology, since it establishes the first interventions that a Family and determining criteria for referral to the hospital can help when it comes to achieving the benefit of the patient”.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, among the most frequent and most prevalent pathologies treated in Primary Care are those of the respiratory system. For this reason, and given the need to improve coordination, “we put one more stone, not only in writing, but in collective experience, to understand that multidisciplinary collaboration is essential,” says Ángel Molina.

chapters

Up to 21 health professionals participated in this book, mainly from the Hellín Integrated Care Management, but also from Albacete, a confluence of knowledge and experiences from Services such as Pneumology, Nursing and Family and Community Medicine, Internal Medicine, Palliative Care and Geriatrics.

In total, the aforementioned work has 14 chapters, with very detailed information, graphics, images and a complete bibliography that is available free of charge and online for those interested in the subject. “It is worth noting the important presence of the Resident Medical Interns (MIR) of the different years that are trained in our Teaching Unit, and, for them, it is an excellent complement in their training and professional future”, comments Carlos Castillo, who is the manager of the Hellín Integrated Care Area.

The participation of residents in this book of more than 200 pages “is fundamental”, because as its authors say, “our work depends a lot on knowledge, on the ability to abstract data and relate that information to our experience with certain pathologies. We increasingly have more diagnostic tools, as well as protocols, clinical practice guidelines, procedures to apply. All this can help, but it is not enough.

Qualification: Respiratory Pathology: management between Family and Community Medicine and Pulmonology.

Authors: professionals from the Hellín Integrated Care Management.

Coordinators: Ángel Molina, Mercedes Nieto, Irene Azorín and Alicia Andrés.

Edition: BIOTYC Foundation.