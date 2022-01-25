New York Stock Exchange recovers ground at the last minute

The NYSE recovered late in Monday’s session from a strong selloff and closed higher after bargain hunters pushed the indices into positive territory.

The S&P 500 came close to confirming a correction as investors focused on concerns over an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve and geopolitical tension throughout the day.

Last week, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq had already suffered their biggest weekly percentage drop since March 2020 on the NYSE.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if today was the lowest point for the major averages,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

Still, Stovall added that January is often a barometer for the rest of the year: “As January goes, so goes the year.”

New York Stock Exchange, attentive to interest rates

The US Federal Reserve will start its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, with market players scrutinizing its final statement and the words of Chairman Jerome Powell for clues on the central bank’s timetable for raising interest rates. .

“I think investors are taking too much of a very aggressive stance from the Fed,” Stovall said. “It is true that inflation is high and is likely to rise before it starts to decline. Specifically, we see the headline CPI peaking at 7.3% in both January and February, but then falling to 3.5% by the end of the year.”

In a sign that geopolitical tension is heating up, the

NATO

announced that it was putting forces on standby to prepare for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The threat of potential conflict in that region helped push US Treasury yields lower, halting their recent rise, which has pressured stocks in recent months.

According to preliminary closing data, in the NYSE The S&P 500 gained 13.77 points, or 0.31%, to 4,411.71, while the Nasdaq advanced 97.25 points, or 0.71%, to 13,866.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.45 points, or 0.32%, to 34,373.82.