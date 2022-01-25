Newark Harbor Fire – NBC4 New York

What you should know A large fire raged in Newark Harbor early Tuesday, with New York City officials warning residents may see or smell smoke.

Witnesses reported that smoke could be seen and smelled as far away as First Avenue in Manhattan and the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn.

As the fire burned, Central Park’s air quality index (or AQI) deteriorated rapidly, rising by 10 a.m. to 147, “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” The primary pollutant was listed as PM2.5, or “particle pollution,” which can come from a fire.

(The higher the index, the worse the air quality. The index was only 75 at 8 a.m., and has been below 75 on average in the city for the past month, according to AirNow. the EPA).

In Newark, the AQI came in at 152, unhealthy for everyone, where the EPA recommends reducing time outdoors or staying indoors altogether.

The fire started around 8 p.m. Monday at a scrap metal recycling facility.

Telemundo 47’s helicopter was over the scene Tuesday morning as the fire continued to burn and rescuers had yet to pour water on the flames.

For now, it is unknown if there are any injuries or how the fire started.