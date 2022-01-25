NFL 2022: Gisele and her children, keys to Tom Brady and if he retires: “It’s not always what I want, it’s what we want as a family”

Lto buccaneers elimination of the playoffs put the question back in the air if Tom Brady will retire or continue one more season in the NFL. At the end of the game against the Rams, the quarterback assured that he will take some time to make the decision hand in hand with his family.

the hope of several fans that Brady continues seems to be far from being a reality, and it is that in an interview for Jim Gray on the Let’s Go! podcast, assured that it is time to take a time to spend with his wife and children, who are the ones who have sacrificed the most. In addition to highlighting that Gisele Bundchen he suffers every time he gets hit on the field.

“I think as I got older, I think the best part is that football is extremely important in my life. And it means a lot to me. And I care a lot about what we’re trying to accomplish as a team. And I care a lot about my teammates. And the biggest difference now that I’m older is that I now have children. Also, you know, and I care about them a lot too.

“They have been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest support. It hurts him to see me get hit around. And he deserves what he needs from me as a husband and my children deserve what they need from me as a father. And I’m going to spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they’ve really been giving me what I need to do for the last six months, what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family.”

Brady revealed that the ability to commit to Tampa Bay to be champion has been detrimental and that he could step aside to give his moment to someone else.

“Know, every year I just have to make sure I have the ability to commit with what the team really needs. And that’s really important to me. The team deserves nothing less than the best of me. And if I feel like I’m not committed to that, or that I can’t play at the championship level, then you have to give someone else a chance to play. And, you know, we’ll see. You know, again, there’s a lot of time between now and the start of the next football season. I really have to figure those things out, which probably comes naturally to anyone.”

The NFL multi-champion stressed that, although football gives him joy, his family gives it more and joked that he is already in Florida to begin your retirement.

“Playing football gives me a lot of joy. I love it. But not playing football, it also gives me a lot of joy now, with my children getting older and watching them develop and grow. So all of these things need to be considered and will be. And, you know, the fun part is always that most of the guys retire and then move to Florida. I’m already in Florida! So it’s really confusing, even for me.”