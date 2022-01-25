NFL Playoffs 2022: The gross clock error that cost the Bills elimination against Mahomes’ Chiefs

Por second year in a row, the Buffalo Bills season ended at the hands of the Chiefs in Kansas City. Contrary to 2021 AFC Finalsnow they made enough merits to win, but an error in the last seconds of the fourth period opened the door to a comeback, to the fateful coin toss and elimination in extra time.

Chiefs, Bengals, 49ers and Rams. 4 teams, 4 options. Which Super Bowl would you most like to see in Los Angeles? ? BRAND Claro USA (@MARCAClaroUSA) January 25, 2022

Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis for the fourth time at night in the diagonals to make the comeback, 36-33. At that moment, ESPN It gave them a 91% chance of winning the match. But they did, starting with a mistake by the Bills.

With 13 seconds, there is barely time for about three moves. Enough to get to the field goal zone, as we saw, more with the Chiefs having their timeouts to use, allowing them to attack the entire field. Buffalo would have shortened time considerably if he kicked short on the kickoff, forcing a comeback.

Kick returns are usually consume more than five seconds. That would have left one, maybe two plays to the Chiefs and so, they would hardly have had a chance to tie it.

Buffalo knew they couldn’t give Mahomes the ball at the end. The series in which they went 29-26 indicated that, because they left the big plays and had in mind to finish the last 8:55 of the clock. They left a lot of time. Then the Chiefs gave up a lot of time and finally 13 seconds was too long, but it should have been less. The play could change the fate of the season and the champion of the Super Bowl.