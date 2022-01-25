NFL Playoffs 2022: Which teams are playing in the NFL Playoffs conference finals and who is the favorite to win the Super Bowl?

Four franchises aspire to be the successor to the Buccaneers

Lhe NFL season is three games away from crowning a new champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss in the divisional round he vacated the title, without a two-time championship in the league since 2004-2005.

Of the 32 teams that started the season, 14 made it to the Playoffs and only four are still on track: 49ers and Rams at the National Conference, Bengals and Chiefs at the American Conference.

Three of the top five preseason favorites are still alive, according to data from Pro Football Reference, being the maximum surprise the Bengals, who were the third least favorites before the start of the season, Above only the Texans and Lions, but they overcame to reach the AFC Finals for the first time since 1989.

Despite the great season, the Bengals they are the least favorite to win the ring. According to the mummies of fan duel, the Cincinnati championship pays +800, for +450 of the 49ers, +210 of the rams Y +125 from the Chiefs, who are the top favorites.

The sunday january 30 the conference finals will be played and the guests will be defined superbowl.

The AFC Finals, the Bengals vs. Chiefs, will begin at 3:00 PM ET, followed by the 49ers vs. Rams at 6:30 PM ET.

On Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium Inglewood, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, will be the place where the conference champions will meet to try to immortalize themselves as the best team in the NFL.