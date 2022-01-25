Nicolás Tagliafico wants to play for Barcelona and has already asked Ajax for his departure

BARCELONA — Nicolás Tagliafico has asked Ajax to facilitate his move to Barcelona after the Catalan club has shown interest in getting him on loan until the end of the season, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

Barça has already been reinforced with the signings of Dani Alves and Ferrán Torres but they are still working to incorporate a left back and a center forward like Álvaro Morata before the January market closes.

Strengthening the defense is the great priority of coach Xavi Hernández and that is why he has set his sights on Tagliafico.

The Argentine winger has a contract in Amsterdam until 2023 but he has played little during the first part of the season and would be delighted to make the leap to the Camp Nou.

Napoli have also been interested in his situation but sources close to the negotiation point out that Tagliafico has made it clear to Ajax that he only wants to leave the team to sign for Barcelona.

Pro Shots

The problem is that Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let the experienced Argentine defender out in January as his Ajax are just two points clear of PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie and in three weeks they will face Benfica in the round of 16. of the Champions League.

In addition, Barça’s intention is to get his loan only until the end of the season since Mateu Alemany’s goal for the summer is to try to sign Valencia captain José Luis Gaya, since Tagliafico’s contract ends in 2023.

Barça hasn’t completely forgotten about Morata either and continues to scan the market in search of alternatives for the forward line, but knows that the arrival of reinforcements will largely depend on departures since they need to balance the numbers without breaching the LaLiga salary limit.

2 Related

Tagliafico, meanwhile, would arrive to compete for a position with an Alba whose performance has been in question in recent games.

“I’ve felt singled out for many years, but I’m used to it and I accept criticism,” said Alba after last night’s game in Mendizorroza.

“If I play well, nobody talks about me. If I play a normal game, they criticize me for scoring two goals. If I play badly, they kill me”, assured the Spanish international.