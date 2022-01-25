Niurka boasts a great body while exercising with a tiny white bikini

Niurka Marcos She is an expert in attracting attention within her social networks, a site where, in addition to sharing some aspects of her family life and replying to her controversial statements, she has also captivated with daring images in which she appears wearing tiny clothes that They show off her curvaceous silhouette. Just like she did recently by showing off how spectacular she looks while working out in a sexy swimsuit.

The vedette, famous for starring in the play ‘Aventurera’ more than two decades ago, gives something to talk about again, this time by exposing her sculptural figure with a tiny outfit, clothes that she used to train in her home gym.

This was revealed by the Cuban through her official Instagram account, where she appeared in front of the mirror wearing a white bikini that she accompanied with a ruffled micro skirt in the same tone. On this occasion, the sensual dancer revealed the shapely and very tanned body that she has at 54 years of age thanks to a short video that provoked all kinds of reactions.

“A wonderful start to the week for all my beautiful people, many blessings, prosperity and surprises that bring you joy… always remember to exercise,” Niurka wrote at the bottom of the publication that has generated more than 140 thousand reproductions.

As part of the commotion it caused, it also received a shower of compliments in which its faithful admirers highlighted how spectacular it looks.

In addition to exercising with provocative sports outfits, bikinis or even while showing off her underwear, the mother of Romina Marcos made it clear that she is an artist, because she decided to decorate her house herself. This is how she shared it within the same social network, where she appeared painting while wearing a sexy bikini that again made her look very beautiful, but before she gave a short tour of the work of art that she herself created.

The dose of beauty and sensuality was exposed in a selfie more, in which he reappeared before the camera showing that he maintains an exceptional body.

This same swimsuit was modeled in one more video, in which she also demonstrated that to decorate her house “she paints herself”.

You may also like:

–Niurka assures that they conditioned Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta to be in ‘Hoy’: “The race is over”

–Niurka Marcos remembers how she lived her separation with Juan Osorio: “He made me know hate”

–Niurka Marcos shows off her legs in a tiny bikini and blows up Instagram