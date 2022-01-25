NY Department of Labor Launches Spanish Twitter Account – NBC4 New York

The New York State Department of Labor (NYS DOL) announced the launch of its new Twitter account focused on Hispanic New Yorkers.

The @NYSDOLenEspanol account offers the latest information on job and training opportunities, worker rights and protections, unemployment insurance (UI), immigration policies, and other important employment resources.

It also highlights updates and information on COVID-19, as well as New York State programs and resources to ensure that Hispanic families and workers have access in Spanish to the information, support and services they need.

“Social media continues to be a critical and powerful communication tool,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.

New: We are proud to announce the launch of our new Twitter account in Spanish. Connects Hispanic New Yorkers with job opportunities, unemployment updates, worker protection information and more. Follow @NYSDOLenEspanol! pic.twitter.com/CyLD29kiES — NYS DOL en Espanol (@NYSDOLenEspanol) January 24, 2022

“This new social media account will increase our visibility and allow us to provide better services, resources and important information that can change the lives of more New Yorkers in real time,” Reardon explained.

Officials noted how New York State remains a national leader in language access. All vital NYS DOL documents are available in 11 languages, and the NYS DOL website chatbot currently communicates with New Yorkers in nine different languages.

Managing the historic $2.1 billion Excluded Workers Fund in August 2021, the NYS DOL launched a state-of-the-art app to enable thousands of New Yorkers to apply in 13 languages.

For more information on language access services offered through the NYS DOL, visit https://dol.ny.gov/language-access-assistance.

New Yorkers who need additional language assistance can call 1-888-469-7365.