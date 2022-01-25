Odell Beckham Jr lost more than $700,000 of his salary with the Rams due to a financial mistake

Odell Beckham Jr decided to collect his salary in a particular way in the Los Angeles Rams and today it is costing him very dearly, or very cheaply.

A weekend that had everything for Odell Beckham Jr.. The most important thing was the victory of Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of NFL Playoffs 2022 before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Tom Brady to qualify for the NFC Conference Final, where they will face San Francisco 49ers.

In said game, the star receiver had a discreet participation with 6 receptions and 69 yards. On this occasion, matthew stafford connected more with cooper kupp, who had 9 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. The victory in the Wild-Card round against arizona cardinalshowever, if she was featured for OBJ she had 54 yards, a TD reception and even gave a 40-yard pass.

But the receiver also suffered a very significant loss in terms of his income from the salary he has with the franchise, due to a decision you made when signing your contractwho is playing a trick on him today.

Odell Beckham Jr bet on Bitcoin and for now he loses

Odell’s contract with the Rams was for one year and $1.25 million with a base salary of $750,000 and with the possibility of reaching $3M with incentives related to the success of the team in the Playoffs. But nevertheless, the receiver announced that he would collect his money entirely in Bitcoin. Despite not being the first player to do this, his timing couldn’t have been worse:

Turns out when he signed the $750K contract, Bitcoin was worth $64,293. This Sunday had a significant downturn and became worth $35,400. Thus, the deal went on to give the WR $412,953. But the problem is that federal and state taxes will be charged at the value at the time of signing (750K) and are from 50.3% of the total sum.

Therefore, at this time, Beckham Jr. has earned just $35,703, losing more than $700 thousand dollars, although being able to recover them, since cryptocurrencies are very volatile and tend to rise in the long term. These calculations were provided by journalist Darren Rovell.