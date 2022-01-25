Ómicron gives hope of “stability and normality”, says WHO in Europe

Ómicron dominates contagions in Europe, amid massive protests 2:42

(CNN) — Dr. Hans Henri Kluge, regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization (WHO), said in a statement on Monday that he hopes the emergency phase of the covid-19 pandemic could end this year. And he added that the omicron variant offers “plausible hope for stabilization and normalization,” although new variants could still emerge.

“The pandemic is far from over, but I am hopeful that we can end the emergency phase in 2022 and address other health threats that urgently require our attention,” Kluge said, giving examples such as mounting backlogs and waiting lists. and interruptions of essential health services.

Kluge recalled that exactly two years ago, on January 24, 2020, France reported the first confirmed case of covid-19 in the region. And that while the region should be proud of how far it has come, “it was not achieved without an unacceptable human cost.”

Kluge called Covid-19 vaccines “one of the greatest scientific achievements in decades,” and said health workers deserve to be paid “historic tribute.” But, he cautioned that more remains to be done.

“Even if [la variante] ómicron offers plausible hope for stabilization and standardization, our work is not done. Huge disparities in access to vaccines continue to exist,” he said.

“If 2021 was the year of vaccine production, 2022 must be the year of vaccine equity in the European region and beyond. Too many people who need the vaccine are still not getting it. This has helped drive transmission, prolonging the pandemic and increasing the likelihood of new variants.”

Kluge said that while the COVID-19 pandemic “will be over,” it is still “too early to relax” on COVID-19 care. The expert assured that it is almost a fact that new variants of covid-19 will emerge.

“But with strong surveillance and monitoring of new variants, high uptake of vaccines and third doses, ventilation, affordable equitable access to antivirals, targeted testing, and protection of high-risk groups with high-quality masks and physical distancing if a new variant appears , I believe that a new wave could no longer require a return to the era of the pandemic, lockdowns of the entire population or similar measures, “he said.