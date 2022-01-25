Once again, doubts invade the bitcoin world: the fear of “crypto winter” and the ghosts of the 2018 crash

The crypto universe has lost over $1 trillion in market value due to growing conviction that the Federal Reserve is ready to start winding down the ultra-accommodative policy setup that fueled a boom in risk assets (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

There are few things scarier for investors than a bear market unless you are involved in crypto, in which case a “crypto winter” is worse.

The chilling term refers to a sharp drop, followed by declining trading volume and months of market stagnation, a phenomenon that memorably affected the cryptocurrency market in 2018. . Bitcoin’s price plummeted more than 80% to a low of $3,100 from the end of 2017 to December of the following year, a period marked by the boom and bust of initial coin offerings and several big banks shelving their plans for start cryptocurrency trading desks. Bitcoin would not reach a new high until December 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Memories of 2018 are raising fears that there is now a repeat of what happened after the world’s largest cryptocurrency plunged 50% from its most recent high of nearly $69,000 in November. The crypto universe has lost over $1 trillion in market value due to growing conviction that the Fed is ready to start rolling back the ultra-accommodative policy setup that fueled a boom in risky assets.

The pullback has hit every corner of the crypto ecosystem, from bitcoin to memecoin to publicly traded crypto exchanges. While the collapse has been loud enough on its own, it has raised even greater concern that the pain could linger for many months, according to UBS.

“There is the question of how do we characterize that and the closest analogy is probably 2018, which is this idea of ​​a crypto winter,” he said by phone. James Malcolm, head of forex research at UBS. “It seems likely to be quite a difficult and potentially long period and so the crypto winter analogy is quite a good one. Remember that the crypto winter of 2018 did not extend only during the winter months of the northern hemisphere. It basically stretched out for a whole year, so it was a crypto winter that effectively lasted a year.”

On Tuesday, bitcoin continued to drop as much as 3% to trade at $35,721. The coin has spent more than 60% of the year trading lower, registering only nine sessions in the green.

For Antony Trenchev, co-founder and managing partner of Nexo, you definitely feel the winter chill in the air. Bitcoin has already met half of its two-part definition of a crypto winter: a sharp drop in prices.

Memories of 2018 are raising fears of a repeat of what happened now after the world’s largest cryptocurrency plunged 50% from its most recent high of nearly $69,000 in November.

“I’m not looking for a repeat of the last ‘crypto winter,'” he said. “Without a doubt, regulatory and macroeconomic storms are brewing, and another decline to $28,000-$30,000 cannot be ruled out in the current climate of risk aversion.”

Unlike the crypto winter of three years ago, investment in the crypto sphere remains strong, at least for now. In January alone, crypto exchange FTX announced the launch of a $2 billion venture fund to target Web3 opportunities, while the Financial Times reported that Andreessen Horowitz is looking to raise $4.5 billion for crypto funding. Of course, a prolonged drop could dampen enthusiasm for the sector.

Outside of venture capital, companies are also looking to expand into the corners of the crypto ecosystem. Filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office show that Walmart is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens. Meanwhile, GameStop is also reportedly planning to launch an NFT marketplace for gamers later in the year.

Imminent Threat of Intensified US Regulatory Action Adds to Risks Embedded in Crypto Complex

For Tacen Inc.’s Budd White, that push is a sign that the crypto complex is in the midst of a price review, rather than a freeze.

The looming threat of stepped-up US regulatory action adds to the risks embedded in the crypto complex. The Federal Reserve is considering launching its own digital currency, while the high energy consumption of crypto mining has drawn scrutiny from the US Congress and foreign governments.

“The White House may soon reveal some national security challenges posed by cryptocurrencies and the Fed document on central bank digital currencies did not answer any questions about whether we will see a digital dollar or how they might work with stablecoins.“, He said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “The regulatory environment has become much more confusing now.”

With information from Bloomberg

KEEP READING:

Dollar today: the free price rose to $219.50 and scored a new record

The OECD will re-analyze whether to include Argentina as a member country

Economic activity grew 1.7% monthly in November and accumulated a recovery of 10.3 percent