Orlando City asks about Jesús Angulo and from Chivas they still have no answer

The orlando-city He conveyed through his coach the team’s interest in signing Jesús Angulo. Oscar Pareja, technical director who already directed ‘Canelo’ when both coincided in the ranks of Xolos from Tijuana In 2019, he was in charge of stating that “The Lions” want to get hold of the Mexican midfielder’s pass.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022 +

However, from Chivas they have not yet given any statement on the subject but the idea continues to roam the corridors of Verde Valle. And it is that relations between club and player are not the best at this point, so, if you think about Angulo’s departure, right now it would be closer.

“Canelo” is one of the most cheerful characters in the Flock’s locker room. His sympathy reaches so much that he has a YouTube channel where he has been airing ‘taboo’ topics for the board. In interviews with Fernando Beltran and Cristian Calderon Topics were touched on that the noble zone of the Guadalajara institution did not like.

Hence, this new interest from Orlando City comes at a fragile moment in relations between Angulo and Chivas. In addition, the midfielder does not have a ‘biggest’ role in the team either. Michel Leano despite the fact that he has been present in the three games that have been played in this Closure 2022.

According to information from Transfermakt, Angulo’s pass would be for 3.5 million dollars, something much lower than the 8 million dollars that Chivas paid at the time to Necaxa. So if the MLS side wants to fulfill its manager’s dream, it’s going to have to push hard for the price.