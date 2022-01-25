Orlando City makes the signing of Facundo Torres official

After several weeks of negotiations between Orlando City and Peñarol, the MLS team was able to secure the services of the young promise of Uruguayan soccer, Facundo Torres, who was wanted by several clubs on the continent.

But nevertheless, this Monday it was confirmed that the Uruguayan attacker signed a contract for the next four years with the option of a fifth to play in the MLS with the entire Orlando City Lions.

The arrival of Facundo Torres was closed in figures close to 9 million dollars plus 2 million that will be paid to Peñarol according to bonuses, according to information from journalist Jaime Ojeda.

It should be noted that Facundo Torres will occupy one of the Designated Player positions, as announced by the Orlando club in a statement and will bet on making him the replacement for Portuguese Luis Nani, who left the club to return to European football.



After confirming the signing of the Uruguayan jewel, the general manager of Orlando City, Luiz Muzzi, highlighted the qualities of the player that led the club’s leadership to bet on their services.

“Facundo is a young player with a lot of potential and he is beginning to stand out at the international level. One of his main virtues is the danger he generates in the attack as a winger and we are excited that he wears the purple shirt,” Muzzi told the club’s website.

Facundo Torres becomes a record signing

The arrival of Facundo Torres in Orlando City represents the highest amount paid by the MLS purple team for a player, surpassing great hirings such as those of Alexandre Pato and Luis Nani, as well as that of Kaká himself, who at the time arrived at the club free.