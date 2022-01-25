Patients with type 2 diabetes would present asymptomatic liver changes

The research of Puerto Rican doctors was published in the Global Journal of Medical Research.

SWE is a study that saves the patient from having to undergo a painful liver biopsy.

A study carried out by doctors in the country warns about asymptomatic changes in the liver of patients diagnosed with diabetes type 2 mellitus through an ultrasound study that has revealed additional clinical data on the liver health of this patient population.

Research supports that liver damage is a common clinical consequence of diabetes type 2 chronic mellitus, but that the study assesses whether ultrasound shear-wave elastography (SWE) and hemodynamic evaluation of the portal vein and hepatic artery can complement data from traditional clinical trials for the monitoring the liver health of these patients.

The study had a sample of 64 patients (31 controls and 33 patients with diabetes confirmed type 2 mellitus) between 21 and 74 years of age. Liver size, stiffness, and hemodynamics of the portal vein and hepatic artery were evaluated.

According to the research team under the Endocrinology Section of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM), significant differences were observed in liver ultrasound between controls and patients with diabetes type 2 mellitus.

Patients with diabetes type 2 mellitus showed larger and stiffer livers compared to control patients.

Regarding liver function, alkaline phosphate -enzyme that predominates in the liver, bones, kidneys, etc.- was significantly higher among patients with diabetes type 2 mellitus.

Also, shear wave ultrasound of the liver showed some asymptomatic differences in patients with diabetes type 2 mellitus.

“Liver size was greater and liver stiffness was greater in the groups of diabetes type 2 compared to controls. Although the largest number of patients in our cohort were shown to be in an early stage category, the diabetic group showed a higher proportion of patients in advanced stages of liver fibrosis,” the authors write.

“In earlier studies, no significant differences in AST or ALT liver enzyme levels were detected, further supporting the emerging view that liver enzymes do not always correlate with the severity of liver disease. Therefore, even more precise diagnostic tools are needed for long-term monitoring of liver health,” they add.

Other data indicate that the sample showed a higher index of hepatic artery resistance (IRAH) in the sample of patients with diabetes type 2 -which is consistent with other studies carried out-, which is consistent with the findings of greater hepatic stiffness in this group.

“Our study also found a lower portal vein pulsatility index among patients with diabetes type 2 mellitus, and there is evidence that this same index is decreased in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. These findings suggest a compensatory mechanism for vascular compliance – the ability of blood vessels to contract appropriately in response to changes in volume and pressure – secondary to fatty infiltration of the liver. This hypothesis justifies a greater need for further research on this matter”, the authors abound.

“Our study detected significant changes in liver stiffness in early-stage diabetic patients, where the changes may be potentially reversible with early treatment to avoid further clinical complications. This is of great importance in preventive care, as advanced stages of diabetes liver fibrosis have been associated with increased cardiovascular risk and mortality,” they add.

They also emphasize the benefit of studies with shear wave elastography as a useful tool for the diagnosis and classification of hepatic fibrosis in patients with diabetes type 2 mellitus.

“As a noninvasive procedure, it is clinically feasible to follow the patient over time to assess liver health and implement early therapeutic intervention when necessary,” they conclude.

Fatty liver is one of the leading causes of liver transplantation in Puerto Rico, while diabetes It has been a disease classified as an epidemic.

Among the authors of the study were doctors Bárbara Riestra Candelaria, Juan Carlos Jorge, Miriam Rodríguez, Gory Ballester Ortiz and endocrinologist Loida González Rodríguez.

