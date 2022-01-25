Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs make history in the NFL Playoffs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs continue to break records in the NFL Playoffs, even accomplishing things that even Tom Brady’s New England Patriots couldn’t.

Since they began to arrive at the NFL Playoffs with patrick mahomes As a quarterback, they haven’t stopped dominating their competition. Kansas City Chiefs is in the AFC Conference Final once again, and they did it by breaking a record that neither Tom Brady with New England Patriots could reach.

With Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the aforementioned Brady and Green Bay Packers from Aaron Rodgers out of the equation, the Chiefs are the main candidates to take the Super Bowl LVI after winning it two seasons ago but losing it last season to the Bucs.

in the current NFL Playoffs 2022 they beat some weaklings in the wild card round Pittsburgh Steelers, but later, this Sunday in the division game, they collided with buffalo bills, whom they defeated 42-36 in overtime to win one of the best games in postseason history. This Sunday, they will have to receive at Arrowhead Stadium Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes make history in the NFL Playoffs

Since declaring Patrick Mahomes the starter one season after drafting him, the Chiefs have been to every AFC Conference Final and been home every time. This year will be the fourth time in a row, being the first team in NFL history to achieve this..

Without a doubt, Mahomes is the great cause of this, and achieving something that neither Brady’s Patriots, the greatest dynasty in league history, was able to achieve, is a sample of the potential that this franchise has with this quarterback to be legendary.