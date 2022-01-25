Pedro Caixinha admits that Juan Otero can go to America

Pedro Caixinha, coach of Santos Laguna, did not want to commit to saying whether Juan Otero will go to America as has been said. “Sometimes rumors come true,” he said. The Portuguese refused to commit “I will not be the one to give that information”, he limited himself to answering.

Juan Otero, a 26-year-old Colombian winger, is in the sights of América to arrive as a reinforcement, after the useless efforts of his board to bring players from abroad. Otero was not used in the game in which Santos Laguna lost 1-4 to Necaxa.

On the defeat, the Portuguese admitted that the team could not settle, after the expulsion of Jordan Carrillo, “we tried in various ways, but the wear and tear has been too much. They attacked us where it hurt us and that caused the result”.

The start of the tournament has not been the best for the Laguneros, but Caixinha asked for calm: “When I arrived we were the youngest squad, like now, and when we were champions we also started the tournament with two defeats. One thing is clear to me, if I am Santos, I’m Santos all my life, not only when things go well”.