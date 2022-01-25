Peruvian national team: from fourth to eighth, everything that can happen against Colombia | NCZD EMCC | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The peruvian national team does not win in Barranquilla for playoffs more than two decades ago. Pretending that we break that streak this Friday is based, mainly, on the fact that Peruvians are believers and therefore we admit miracles; and because we have a specialist in these matters in the technical leadership. And it is that with the “Tiger” we already won in Asunción (we scored), we won in Quito, we triumphed in Venezuela, we qualified for a World Cup and we reached the final of a Copa América. We even beat Brazil (twice). Thus, we have the right to get our hopes up, although later reality will hit us just as hard as before.

The Peru National Soccer Team adds 17 points and is in fifth place in the Qualifiers, in fourth place is Colombia with the same number of points, but with a better goal difference. The rest, upwards (Brazil with 35, Argentina with 29 and Ecuador with 23) are already indifferent to us when it comes to making numbers.

Below we analyze three possible scenarios for the Peruvian team against Colombia and taking into account the other results of the date:

The worst case scenario

The worst scenario is that the Peruvian team loses. Not only is it the worst, but it is also very likely. We haven’t won in Barranquilla for a long time and Colombia is very strong there not only because of its sporting power, but also because the weather (high temperature and humidity) suffocates the rival. If Peru loses and all the results we don’t want happen, like the victory of Uruguay, Chile and Bolivia; the Peruvian team will fall to eighth place (17), only above Venezuela and Paraguay.

the best scenario

The best scenario is that the Peruvian team wins. In that case it will add 20 points. In addition, Chile and Uruguay must lose to keep 16 points. The rest of the results are somewhat indifferent. With this, the Peruvian team would secure fourth place. In this scenario, as in the previous one, it is convenient for Ecuador to win, thus it arrives more sure of its classification to Lima on the next date, allowing itself a defeat.

a realistic scenario

The most realistic thing after a defeat is a draw. If Peru draws they will score 18 points and should expect Chile and Uruguay not to win, with this in the best case they would add 17 points, with which Peru would remain in fifth place, with Colombia in fourth place with 18 points, but better goal difference.

