Pierina Sánchez new president of the NY Housing Committee

The councilor of Dominican origin was appointed as president of The Housing and Buildings Committee from New York City. This has as jurisdiction over the policies and practices of regulation in the rents of the city, as well as the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the Department of Buildings (DOB).

“At this time when our city faces an exacerbated and continuing housing crisis, I am honored to be appointed by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and my colleagues on the Council to preside. the Housing and Buildings Committee,” highlighted Councilwoman Sánchez.

Within his duties at HPD, he will be charged with promoting the quality and affordability of the City’s housing and the strength and diversity of its many neighborhoods through the development of new affordable housing, code enforcement maintenance housing and involve neighborhoods in the planning.

In addition, the DOB is the primary regulator of the construction and real estate in New York City, responsible for enforcing the city’s building codes, zoning resolution, and New York State multiple dwelling law.

For the fires that have emerged in recent weeks in New York City, Pierina confirmed that only 18% of homes renter-occupied are well-maintained by owners, up to 70% of homes The lowest incomes live in homes they can’t afford, there have been nearly 300,000 evictions in the state since the eviction moratorium was lifted, and our buildings still emit unsustainable levels of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.

Pierina assured that, “in this desperate context, the work of this committee, housing advocates and New York City leaders could not be more important. I am energized to serve alongside a Speaker, City Council and Mayor who are committed to working hard to protect tenants who demand safe, healthy, quality and affordable housing, and fight harassment, neglect and speculative landlords. .”