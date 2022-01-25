Pol Fernández arrived in Mexico to disassociate himself from Cruz Azul and left a threatening message

The 30-year-old Argentine midfielder arrived in Mexico City this morning to finalize his departure from the Cement Machine. He left a threatening message as soon as he stepped into the airport.

After agreeing to return to Mouth juniors, William “Pol” Fernandez I travel to Mexico to solve personal problems and disassociate from Blue Crosswhere he had a contract until midyear. Several local journalists were there, and pole He talked about his departure from the Cement Machine.

“Many assumptions were made that I shouldn’t have because I was going through a bad time. I hope you know how to understand me and soon I will speak so that people have everything clear”expressed the Argentine when arriving at Mexico City. It should be remembered that Pol Fernandez champion of the MX League with Blue Cross.

His departure from Blue Cross It was somewhat complex. Especially because of the statements of his coach, John Reynosoin the days before the agreement between the player and the Xeneize. “The issue, for us, is very simple. When one speaks things up front and we are gentlemen… I don’t see any chance that it will go to Boca”the coach had declared.

The deal was finalized when Boca Juniors pays you two millions of Dollars to the club Mexican and will sign a contract with the player for three seasons, until the end of 2024.