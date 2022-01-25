Precision medicine in cases of intestinal inflammation

Macarena team involved in the precision medicine work.

The latest edition of Farmaimpulse Ideas Laboratory has awarded the Digestive System Service and the Hospital Pharmacy Unit of the Virgin Macarena University Hospital next to the area Big Data of the Progress and Health Foundation for his precision medicine project applied to inflammatory bowel disease (EII) .

The project awarded second prize is entitled ‘Clinical Decision Support System based on prediction of medium-long term remission of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in patients treated with adalimumab, infliximab, vedolizumab and ustekinumab’. Specifically, this project has had the intervention of pharmacists Jaime Cordero, Vicente Merino and Alicia Aguadotogether with specialists in Digestive Medicine, Federico Argüelles, Carmen Vías, Pilar Navajas and Luisa Castroand the specialist in Biomedical Engineering, Miguel Angel Armengol.

This research raises the obtaining a prediction model of remission of inflammatory bowel disease in the medium and long term that will be carried out using machine-learning technology using data from patients treated with biological drugs at the Virgen Macarena University Hospital.

How does the IBD prediction model work?

The project led by the Virgen Macarena University Hospital proposes the development of decision support tools based on the clinical profile, pharmacokinetics and genetics of the patient. These data would help health personnel to select the treatment that best suits the patient’s profile, allowing a totally personalized therapy.

Through a human and technological infrastructure in massive data processing and artificial intelligence, the Big Data Area aims to facilitate the secondary use of data from the Public Health System of Andalusia for its application in R&D&i in health, clinical practice and management, using an open and collaborative philosophy that improves the resilience of the system in the face of new challenges.