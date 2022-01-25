Price, date, games, specifications and all the details

Sony will continue betting on the virtual reality on console and I will do it with a new device that will arrive soon PS5. East headset have some especially cutting-edge technical specifications, especially in terms of visual quality and control design, although others have been somewhat more criticized, such as the presence of a cable that will keep it connected to the console. Although there are still many details that remain to be known about Playstation VR2, there is not little information that we have today about the next PlayStation virtual reality glasses, so in this article we wanted to collect all we know.

Price and release date

From Sony Neither the price nor the release date have been confirmed yet. of PlayStation VR2, but looking back we can get an idea of ​​​​the range that we could end up paying for the headset virtual reality of PS5, as well as its possible window of arrival on the market. For this, it will help us to remember at what price and at what time the PS4 virtual reality glasses were released, since in this way we could make an estimate of the same data for the new generation device.

For example, him headset virtual reality gear PS4 I went to the market at a base price of 399 in Spain. Keep in mind that this device did not include the Move controls, which had to be purchased separately or in a pack with the VR glasses. As we’ve seen, the controllers seem to be so relevant to the PlayStation VR2 experience that it would be strange if they weren’t sold separately, which would end up increasing the cost of the pack. The technical specifications of the device are also much higher than those of the first PlayStation VR, and therefore would be more expensive to produce.

It is difficult to establish a price range for PlayStation VR2, especially if we take into account factors as relevant as the price of others headset virtual reality on the market: for example, Oculus Quest 2 has a price of 349 to 449, depending on the storage space we want, although there are others much more expensive like Valve Index, whose pack with headset and controls amounts to 799, and the complete set of HTC Vive Pro 2 costs 1419 in Spain.

As for the release date, the previous PlayStation virtual reality headset was announced as Project Morpheus in March 2014 and hit the market in October 2016 already under the name of PlayStation VR, that is, it took a little over two years to put himself up for sale since we heard about him. If those accounts applied to PlayStation VR2 we will be talking about a possible launch in 2023: the official announcement of the new headset It arrived in February 2021 with an article on the company’s official blog that practically only served to confirm its existence and, incidentally, make it clear that it would not be launched that year.

Headset: 4K display, no external camera and one cable

We haven’t seen the final design yet. Playstation VR2, but we already know enough about the new headset Sony virtual reality for PS5. The company has published official information thanks to which we can know the keys of this device, which basically focus on several concepts: visual quality thanks to its 4K HDR screen with OLED technology, the ability to record the movement of the head, controller and eyes without the need for an external camera, 3D audio and haptic functionalities.

PlayStation VR2 screens will feature a 2000×2040 resolution in each eye, a field of vision of 110 degrees and a frequency between 90 and 120 Hz that favor the fluidity of the reproduction to avoid dizziness. To all this we must add that the headset connect to PS5 console by a single USB-C type cable thanks to which the company promises a much simpler and more immediate way to jump into virtual reality, although it does not manage to completely eliminate cables like other headset from other companies.

In the official information it is said that the new virtual reality glasses will have integrated cameras both externally and internally that will be able to record the movement of our head, hands and eyes to transfer it to the video game without the need for external cameras as in the first PlayStation VR model. The device will also be capable of follow our gaze, read where our pupils point and translate it into a input within the video game. For the company, this will offer “interact more intuitively in new and realistic ways” while also allowing “greater emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in games.”

To complete the dive a system of 3D audio with PS5’s Tempest technology, a system that will allow the sound of virtual reality experiences to be much more realistic and surround the player, favoring realism.

Controls: Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and touch detection

One of the strengths of PlayStation VR2 are the knobs that will accompany the virtual reality glasses, some peripherals of which we have already seen some first images in which we have been able to verify the peculiar design that they have: the players will grab two joystick surrounded by a kind of plastic hoop or ring that favor the detection of the controls by the integrated cameras of the headset. “We have designed the new controller with ergonomics in mind, so it is well balanced and comfortable in the hands,” the company said in an article on its official blog.

As you can see in the images, these peripherals follow the line of other virtual reality controls dividing the buttons of the traditional controls in each of the two hands: on the left we have a joystick accompanied by the square, triangle, grip (L1) and trigger (L2) buttons, in addition to the button to share multimedia elements such as images or videos, and on the right we have another joystick next to the circle, cross, grip (R1), and trigger (R2) buttons, as well as the options button.

Beyond design, PlayStation VR2 controllers have been inspired by the PS5 DualSense to incorporate all its advances related to the hptic technology to the game in virtual reality. Having an engine that provides vibrations with “intelligent touch elements” that, like the control of the next generation console, will allow us to feel things like “the elevated pulse of a character during tense moments, the speed of objects passing near the character’s head, or the momentum of a vehicle as the character moves forward.”

also have adaptive triggers, capable of offering different degrees of resistance according to the needs of the game described by the developers to offer more realism in each situation, and touch detection that it will know how to recognize the thumb, index and middle fingers without the need for us to make a pressing gesture.

technical specifications

Headset Playstation VR2

Screen: OLED.

OLED. panel resolution: 2000 x 2040 per eye.

2000 x 2040 per eye. Panel refresh rate: 90Hz, 120Hz.

90Hz, 120Hz. Lens spacing: adjustable.

adjustable. Sensors: Six-axis motion sensor (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer), infrared proximity sensor.

Six-axis motion sensor (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer), infrared proximity sensor. cameras: 4 cameras for the helmet and infrared tracking camera for tracking each eye.

4 cameras for the helmet and infrared tracking camera for tracking each eye. Answer: vibration in the hull.

vibration in the hull. Communication with PS5: USB Type-C.

USB Type-C. Sound: Built-in microphone and connector Jack for stereo headphones.

PlayStation VR2 Controllers

Buttons: Right (PS button, Options button, Circle, Cross, R1, R2, right stick with R3 button), Left (PS button, Create button, Triangle, Square, L1, L2, left stick with L3.

Right (PS button, Options button, Circle, Cross, R1, R2, right stick with R3 button), Left (PS button, Create button, Triangle, Square, L1, L2, left stick with L3. Tracking: Six-axis motion sensor (three-axis gyroscope and three-axis accelerometer), finger position detection sensor.

Six-axis motion sensor (three-axis gyroscope and three-axis accelerometer), finger position detection sensor. Answer: Adaptive triggers (on R2 and L2) and haptic feedback on each command.

Adaptive triggers (on R2 and L2) and haptic feedback on each command. Ports: USB Type-C.

USB Type-C. Communication: Bluetooth 5.1.

Bluetooth 5.1. Battery: Rechargeable lithium battery.

Announced games and backwards compatibility

With respect to software, the only thing we know at the moment is that Guerrilla Games and Firesprite are developing Horizon Call of the Mountain, a built experience specifically for PlayStation VR2 which aims to “open the doors for players to delve deeper into the world of Horizon” and will be starring a new character that will not be Aloy. At the moment we have seen a brief trailer of the project, but we do not know more details about it, much less its release date.

There is no doubt that seeing these promising technical specifications makes us want to get behind the controls of PlayStation VR2 and immerse ourselves in the experiences it has to offer us, but today there are a detail that we still do not know of this new generation device: will it be compatible with PS4 virtual reality games? Currently the first PlayStation VR model can connect to a PS5 and play past-generation titles like this, but what will happen when the new one goes on sale? headset? Be backwards compatible with VR games we already have on PS4?

At the moment Sony has not spoken about the possible backward compatibility of PlayStation VR2 with PlayStation VR titles. At the official level, no details have been given in relation to this issue, and in fact the only thing the company has said is that “they have nothing to announce at the moment” What answer to those who have asked therefore, so we will have to wait to see if it will be backwards compatible or not.