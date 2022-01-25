Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens with depreciation

Today, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.6737 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday, Monday, at 20.6467 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.44% or 9.0 cents, trading around 20.66 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.5711 and a maximum of 20.6824 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6467 – Sell: $20.6467

: Buy $20.6467 – Sell: $20.6467 HSBC : Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86

: Buy: $20.13 – Sell: $20.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $21.08

: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $21.08 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.83

Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.83 Banorte: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.85 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.20 Monex: Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27

Buy: $20.27 – Sell: $21.27 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.34 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $21.16

Buy: $19.63 – Sell: $21.16 Exchange: Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $21.08

Buy: $20.07 – Sell: $21.08 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $36,777.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.30 pesos, for $27.85 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

