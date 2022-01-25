Prize cards: what are the 4 fintech that refund up to 21% of the amount purchased on the spot

For those who are just getting acquainted with the word “cryptocurrencies”, they can already start repeating another one: cashback. That is the name that receives the refund of a part of a card payment. In the Argentine market there are already 4 fintechs that have tied their wallets to a card and that immediately return a part of the purchase to the customer’s account, either in cryptocurrencies or in pesos.

It’s all about cards Visa or master card, so they are accepted in stores around the world, both for physical and virtual purchases. They are prepaid cards, which must be fed with money through transfers, or payments with bank debit or credit cards. Y They are free, although some fintechs charge commissions for the sale of crypto. According to the Central Bank, in 2020, 80 million payments were made with these cards, a figure that skyrocketed over the past year.

Cashback is a way to make a small capital of cryptocurrencies without investing in them, just using the card every time the bar bill is paid, the supermarket purchase or any day-to-day purchase that can be paid with a card.

The most far-reaching crypto wallets in the world, such as Binance or coinbase, they also have their “cards with cashback”. Even for those who still prefer not to invest their savings in cryptocurrencies, cashback is a way to make a small capital of cryptocurrencies without investing in them, just using the card every time the bar bill, supermarket purchase or any other purchase is paid. day-to-day purchase that can be paid by card.

A strong novelty in this regard is the beautiful, an app that announced a more than unusual plan with a certain gambling component. Those who pay with the Belo-Mastercard card will have a “surprise” refund that will range from 0.1% to 21% of the purchase amount and in cryptocurrencies. Everything will be immediate but random: that is, the withdrawal can be of any amount up to 21% and in any of the cryptos that Belo offers (Bitcoin, Ether, DAI or Tether).

The user will see on his cell phone the entry of the crypto into his wallet seconds after paying. In some cases it will be a few cents and in others, whoever pays 100 pesos could only spend 79 if chance accompanies him. The plan is so random that there is nothing the client can do to increase the percentage. There is only a limit for the withdrawal of $100,000 per month.

Belo has already opened a waiting list for those who download the app and, following the marketing of the 21st, on January 21st it announced that on February 21st it will deliver the first 1,000 cards, which will be physical and virtual. During March it aims to place 100,000 cards. The Belo Mastecard card is the first card that the international brand launched in Latin America in alliance with a crypto company, within a development plan in that market.

“Playing with chance seems fun to us and, at the same time, combining a simple payment with benefits is a good way to generate the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the public. We have always moved to do something disruptive and return in crypto up to 21% of what is purchased goes in that line“, he pointed Manuel Beaudroit, co-founder and CEO of Belo.

Outside the crypto world, another fintech presented an ambitious cashback plan this week. Is about Tap, a digital wallet whose Visa card will return 2% of each purchase immediately. and in pesos.

“Every time a user makes any type of purchase with their Tap Visa prepaid card, You will instantly receive 2% of the total amount you paid in your Tap account. A notification on your cell phone will give notice of the refund. The terms are instantaneous and there are no return caps”, he explained Thomas Mindlin, CEO and co-founder of Tap.

The fintech of Pampa Energía and Grupo GST has 350,000 users and expects to reach 1 million by the end of 2022. It has already delivered 30,000 virtual cards and is preparing to start distributing physical Visa Tap cards. The launch of the cashback was completed with raffles in which you participate with each purchase and a program of promotions in gastronomy, clothing, education, tourism and much more.

Tap’s operation is simple: just download an app, open the account to which you can load money through a transfer, with a debit or credit card. The card is accepted at any physical or virtual store in the Visa network. In addition to shopping, the app is used to pay utility bills, recharge the cell phone, make transfers, pay with QR and even charge bank cards.

Cashback in cryptocurrencies for card payments it already had two other precedents in the Argentine market. One breakthrough is Lemon Card, the Visa prepaid card linked to the Lemon Cash app, a fintech that focuses on the usability of cryptocurrencies, so that they are not limited to an investment instrument but serve as a means of daily payment.

Every time a payment is made with the card, a cashback of 2% in Bitcoin is received immediately. Lemon’s wallet is dual, it works both in pesos and in crypto: in this way, the user can choose which of the two options they want to pay with. If you decide to do it with any of the cryptocurrencies that you have in your wallet, the sale is made immediately at the current price.

Another crypto wallet that got into the small payouts with the cashback prize is Buenbit. To do this, he formed an alliance the BKR digital wallet to offer a Mastercard prepaid card. To spend their cryptocurrencies, the user must first sell them for pesos and then charge the balance to the BKR card, the entire process being quickly within the same application.

The cashback of the Buenbit-BKR card is 2% and, as in the case of Belo, it also has a random part: it is received immediately in any of the cryptocurrencies offered by the wallet. It is a “contactless” card, so to pay you just need to bring it close to the POS terminal. In purchases of up to $8,000, it is not necessary to deliver the card, or the DNI, or enter a PIN or sign the coupon. Buenbit expects to deliver 250,000 cards this year.

A relevant piece of information for the user: cards of this type, in turn, can be loaded into other digital wallets that allow you to pay in stores with a QR code, such as Mercado Pago or others. That way, even without carrying the plastic in the leather wallet, there is one more way to use them and take advantage of the benefit of cashback.

