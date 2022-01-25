Puebla vs Xolos will be played on FIFA Date; Liga MX announces schedule

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 24.01.2022





As a result of the positive cases of coronavirus registered in the Club Tijuana campus that forced the suspension of last weekend’s game, the MX League reported this Monday new date for the Puebla vs Xolos game corresponding to Day 3 of the Clausura 2022.

When will Puebla-Tijuana be played?

Through a statement, the entity ruled that the game will be the next Friday, January 28 at 9:00 p.m. in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, detailing that the players from La Franja and Xolos will have to undergo new tests to rule out more cases of COVID-19, as dictated by health protocols.

Liga MX, on behalf of its president, Mikel Arriola, thanked “the willingness of both clubs” to play the match on the agreed date so as not to affect the tight schedule of Clausura 2022, remembering that being in a World Cup year, adjustments were made to the planning, with the particularity that the Cup in Qatar will be played between November and December.

Puebla-Xolos will be on FIFA Date

Let us remember that this week begins the first FIFA Date of 2022, in which the Mexican National Team will play three games of the Concacaf Qualifiers and this will affect Tijuana because among those summoned by Tata Martino is Jonathan Orozco, starting goalkeeper and captain of the border team, who will miss the match against the poblanos.

The Tricolor has games scheduled for the days January 27 visit in Jamaica, the January 30 against Costa Rica and February 2 against Panama, these last two behind closed doors at the Azteca Stadium due to the FIFA sanction as a result of the homophobic cry.

