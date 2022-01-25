Puerto Rico wakes up with 27 new deaths from COVID-19

Puerto Rico woke up this Tuesday with 27 new deaths from COVID-19 who reported the Health Department in your preliminary report. The number reported brought the total accumulated in this line to 3,731 since the emergency began.

The number reported today increased to 412 the number of deaths that have been reported on the island so far in January as a result of the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The island is currently averaging 15 deaths per day.

The agency detailed through a tweet that nine of the deceased were not vaccinated, 13 were only vaccinated with two doses, and five had received their booster dose. However, the agency stated that victims of the virus suffered from diseases associated with diabetes, chronic lung disease and chronic kidney disease, among others.

“Vaccination continues to demonstrate its effectiveness in reducing the risk of complications if you get COVID-19. Unvaccinated people have four times the risk of dying compared to a person vaccinated with the booster dose, “said Health in the tweet.

The Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, has clarified on several occasions that the number of deaths is higher in people vaccinated with two doses than in those not vaccinated because the majority of the population is inoculated, so “proportionally, the number will be bigger”.

Regarding deaths by vaccination status, Health detailed that the average number of deaths from unvaccinated people for every 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- it is 21; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) is 12; and refering to vaccinated with booster doses is 5.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

– 148 unvaccinated deaths out of a population of 666,628 (this population number is constantly changing as people become vaccinated).

– 217 deaths of vaccinated people (partially, without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,674,628 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

– 48 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster, out of a population of 864,581 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, Health reported that total hospitalizations for the virus dropped to 687, figure broken down into 656 who are adult patients and 31 pediatric.

Meanwhile, Health shared a preliminary positivity rate of 2467%, which means that 27 out of 100 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus are positive.

The demographics of deaths, detail of people in intensive care, official positivity rate and average number of confirmed cases will be published in the full Health report at noon.