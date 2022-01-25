put solar panels on the roof

Extending the autonomy of an electrified car has become one of the biggest obsessions in the industry. And in that obsession the sunroof has made a hole. But not the glass sunroof that reveals the starry sky while we drive. The sunroof understood as a surface with space for solar panels and nourish our car with energy.





Until now, the use of solar panels for electrified vehicles has been testimonial. For years there have been experiments to get the “vehicle that never needs charging” and moves exclusively by sunlight. But spoiler: this doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. And this is because the surface to receive sunlight is small and the energy needed by a vehicle is too much for what the panel can provide.

Small, but… decisive?

The Mercedes Vision EQXX, the most advanced electric car that will serve as a development for future models, has solar panels on the roof. Taking advantage of its large surface area, engineers have implemented solar panels that will be able to power the electric vehicle for up to 25 kilometres.

Of course, it does not seem a spectacular number but, after all, yes can be decisive. It is the same case as the Solar versions of Garmin sports watches. Do you consider the extra autonomy of a few hours that it gives while you do an activity to be essential? Probably not. But it is true that, if you need it, they are there and they will surely be useful to you.

The same happens with the solar panels of the Mercedes Vision EQXX. The firm ensures that its electric is capable of reaching 1,000 kilometers of autonomy. In these conditions, 25 kilometers are not many… but they can be decisive the day they are needed. It is another way to reduce the so-called “recharging anxiety” or the fear of being left on the road due to lack of autonomy.

And the best example is the autonomy record achieved by the Lightyear One, an electric vehicle capable of traveling 710 kilometers without stopping… and in which solar panels contributed a total of 12 kilometers Additional features.

A big step that can remain in mere curiosity

In spite of everything, we must not lose sight of the fact that we are talking about a prototype, the Mercedes Vision EQXX, to which some solar panels with 117 photovoltaic cells. We would have to have more data to know if this technology is potentially exportable to a production model if we look at its costs, but the market does not say that.

The best known model that implements a sunroof is the Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid. The plug-in hybrid version of the saloon has plates on the roof that are used to charge the battery when it is stationary and to power the auxiliary battery (lights or infotainment, among others) when it is in motion. According to their data, the car saves 0.1 kWh when using the energy obtained from the solar panels and is capable of recovering up to one kilometer every hour it is stopped in the sun, with a maximum of about five hours and, therefore, extra miles.

In 2019 we learned that Toyota was researching this system and that its goal is for solar panels to provide more than 40 kilometers of autonomy per day if the vehicle received enough light for a day. But, for now, advances in this regard have not reached production models.

To all the above data we must add that the vehicle receives enough light to be useful on a day-to-day basis, which can be complicated in cold climates where rain and cloudy weather are common. Without forgetting that the best results are achieved with a completely clean roof and that dirt also decreases the effectiveness of these solar panels.

To get an idea of ​​the light needed to move an electric car, it is estimated that a meter of standard solar panel receives about 1000 watts of sunlight per hour and that it is barely capable of converting 12% into electrical energy. With a space of about two and a half meters of useful bodywork in the case of a large vehicle, we would talk about 120 watts to multiply by 2.5 meters square, getting 300 watts of power.

Taking Toyota forecasts, of five effective hours of sunlight, those 300 watts can be transformed into 1,500 watts each day. That is to say, 1.5kw each day. Is it a lot or a little? Currently an electric car moves in about 15 kWh of consumption for every 100 kilometers. The accounts, therefore, tell us that a current solar panel would barely give us 10 kilometers of autonomy with the car parked in the sun for between five and ten hours. And without forgetting that the panels implemented on the roof of the vehicles have to be less heavy than one for domestic use.

In short, it is possible that in the future a solar panel can provide an extra autonomy that is always welcome, but the relationship of the automobile industry with this energy system has always been conflictive and it does not seem that it will improve significantly in the future.