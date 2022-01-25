Putin and Díaz-Canel discuss strategic alliance in call

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Cuban Governor Miguel Díaz-Canel in the Kremlin, November 2, 2018. AP

Following threats of a potential military deployment in Cuba earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a “strategic alliance” and greater coordination of “actions in the international arena” with Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel in a call released Monday by the Kremlin.

In a tweet, Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel said that both leaders had a “cordial and fruitful telephone conversation” about “the current international situation” and the development of “future ties in different spheres.”

News of the conversation comes amid growing fears of Russian military action in Ukraine. NATO said on Monday it was putting its forces on standby and sending additional warships and warplanes to Eastern Europe. President Joe Biden was also reportedly considering sending troops to the region.

Cuba and Venezuela were drawn into the drama surrounding the conflict earlier this month after Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, told a Russian television channel that he could neither “confirm nor exclude” possible military deployments in the two countries. Western Hemisphere allies.

“I’m not going to respond to bluster in public comments,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the time. “If Russia were to move in that direction, we would confront it decisively.”

US officials have said the possible deployments have not come up during talks between the United States, Russia and other NATO countries.

The Cuban government never responded to Ryabkov’s comments.

Russia has been strengthening its economic and military ties with the Caribbean island in recent years. According to the Kremlin statement, the leaders had “an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral cooperation in trade, economy and investment.” The Cuban leader also thanked his Russian counterpart for the humanitarian aid provided to combat COVID-19.

This story was originally published on January 24, 2022 2:26 p.m.

