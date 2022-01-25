Rafael Dudamel and a request for the Cali Board of Directors: he revealed the reinforcements he wants | bet play league

The start of Deportivo Cali in the Colombian League I-2022 was not exactly the best. This Sunday, January 23, in addition to losing 2-1 against Jaguares, at the Jaraguay stadium in Montería, their captain Teófilo Gutiérrez was sent off, after a hard foul on Jhonier Viveros.

At a press conference, after said commitment, the technical director Rafael Dudamel spoke about various topics, among them one that drew attention and was in relation to the reinforcements that he still hopes to materialize, thinking that he has Copa Libertadores, Superliga, Colombian League and Cup.

“The quarry will always be important because it is the philosophy of the club, but the youngsters are not the ones who win championships. We lack a hierarchical left back; in addition, a central defender: and we will also have Harold Preciado absent for the Colombian National Team. I will meet with the Board of Directors so that we can reflect and I will ask them to make a greater effort because several games are coming up and we need stability,” he said.

What ups and downs has Deportivo Cali registered, so far?


For now, the arrivals of Sebastián Leyton, Aldair Gutiérrez, Harold Santiago Mosquera have been made official. Likewise, the departures of Harold Gómez, Juan Camilo Angulo, Jhojan Valencia, Andrés Arroyo and, at the last minute, Hernán Menosse.

