Rams change ticket sales to avoid invasion of 49ers fans

An authentic war will be lived in the Final of the National Conference of the NFLin which they will face Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers and from now on the local team will use all their resources to get the advantage even in the stands.

All this because the rams changed their ticket sales policy in order to prevent an ‘invasion’ of fans from the 49ers in what will be the second clash between the two held this season in The Angels.

went through ticketmaster that the tickets will be available to the inhabitants of the city ​​of los angelesconfirming residency based on credit card address at checkout.

The rams they want to have the full support of their public to break a rival who has them as ‘sons’, because the 49ers they have emerged victorious in their last six meetings. In addition, if they win, they will be able to play the superbowl at home.

As if that were not enough, in his only game held in the postseason also San Francisco had balance in favor, winning the Conference Final of the 1989-90 campaign by a score of 30-3.

Los Angeles Rams will seek to break that losing streak to fight for their second Super Bowl, while the San Francisco 49ers aspire to their sixth championship to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers Y New England Patriots as the winners of the NFL.