Review: ASRock Z690 PG Velocita

With us today we have the ASRock Z690 PG Velocitaone of the most powerful models of the brand to give life to the 12th Generation of processors Intel Alder Lake.

Let’s see to start your Technical specifications complete:

ASRock Z690 PG Velocita Format ATX (305 x 244mm) Socket LGA1700 chipsets Intel Z690 CPU support Intel Alder Lake (12th Generation)

VRM 17 phases of 60A Memory 4 x DDR5-6400+/4800 DIMMs

Dual channel up to 128GB

Intel XMP 3.0 expansion slots 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 (x16)

1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 (x4)

1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4)

2 x PCIe 4.0 x1 Storage 1 x M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4

2 x M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4

1 x M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4

6 x SATA III 6Gbps networks Killer E3100G 2.5GbE

Intel I219V GbE

Intel Wi-Fi 6E (2.4/5/6GHz)

Bluetooth 5.2 Audio Realtek ALC1220 7.1

5 jacks + SPDIF rear connectivity 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2

6 x USB 3.2 Gen1

2xUSB2.0

1 x HDMI 2.1

1x DisplayPort 1.4 internal connectivity 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen2x2 Header

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Headers (4 ports)

1 x USB 2.0 header (2 connectors) illumination Polychrome Sync BIOS AMI UEFI Legal BIOS (256 Mb)

Before starting the review, we want to thank asrock for sending us this base plate for analysis.

Packaging and Accessories

The ASRock Z690 PG Velocita It arrives in a large cardboard box that shows us the family logo on the front and its main features and technical specifications on the back.

Inside, it is well protected at first with a cardboard frame, a static bag and a foam frame, while the accessories remain on the second level.

In addition to an extensive documentationwe find 4 SATA cablesa WIFI antennaa additional fan for the VRM, a GPU supporta slot with 2 USB 2.0 portsa key chain with the shape of the base plate and a key with PG design.

ASRock Z690 PG Velocita

We extract from all its packaging the ASRock Z690 PG Velocita and we are faced with a motherboard with a design that follows modern lines with a classic black PCB on which they rest gray heatsinks with red detailsvery much in the classic gaming aesthetic.

In the upper area we find the socket LGA 1700 that supports processors Intel Alder Lake from 12th Generationwhich is powered by a powerful VRM of 17 phases from 60A. To feed it, it has 2 x 8-pin ATX connectorsvery necessary for the high consumption of the new Intel Core i9-12900K, but it is also possible to glimpse the small fan hidden in the left area of ​​the VRM heatsink.

How could it be otherwise, at your side we have 4 slots for new memories DDR5the great asset of this generation, which under an architecture dual channelallows us to install a until 128GB memory These start from a frequency of 4800MHz by default, a vast improvement over the 3200 MHz of the previous generation, although we can far exceed them, even above the 6400MHz.

We take advantage of this image to highlight that, together with the 24-pin ATX connector for powering the motherboard, we have two start and reset buttons, as well as numerous connectors for fans and RGB strips, a header USB-C 3.2 Gen2x2 and another header USB3.2 Gen1.

In the bottom half of the motherboard, we find a 3 of PCIe x16 slots, each of a generation. And it is that although the first is a PCIe 5.0 x16 with direct connection to the processor, the second is a PCIe 4.0 x16 with 4 lines and the third one PCIe 3.0 x16 also with 4 lines, as well as 2 PCIe 4.0 x1 slots. Another aspect to highlight is that the chipset has a small fan to improve its cooling, being able to also see in the lower right corner the always interesting Debug LED display.

Between so many PCIe slot, the ASRock Z690 PG Velocita incorporates 4 slots M.2, again with different versions and performance. The main is a M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4which is accompanied by 2 x M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots and a last slot M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4. Also has 6 SATA III ports for mechanical disks or less performant SSDs.

Already from the rear side we find the rest of the connectivity with:

1 x HDMI 2.1

1x DisplayPort 1.4

6 x USB 3.2 Gen1 (blue)

2xUSB2.0

2xRJ-45

5 x 3.5mm Jack + SPDIF

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2

1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

2 x WiFi 6E Antennas

Flash BIOS button

The ASRock Z690 PG Velocita offers very good USB connectivity, with 6 USB 3.2 Gen1 connectors and a pair of connectors USB3.2 Gen2 in format A/B. In addition, it has video outputs Display Port 1.4 Y HDMI 2.1 for the integrated graphics and LEDs on the sound jacks. In the networks section, it offers an excellent combo of a card Killer E3100G 2.5GbEa Intel I219V GbE and one Intel Wi-Fi 6E triple band that also offers Bluetooth 5.2. Finally, note that the chip is responsible for the sound Realtek ALC1220 7.1 that we already saw in the previous generation, so it has not made the leap to the new ALC4080, although it does not provide extra quality either.

Test Team

For our tests, we have configured the following equipment on the ASRock Z690 PG Velocita:

Test of performance

Next, we can see a performance comparison versus other motherboards we’ve tested with the same components.

overclocking

With 1.4V fixed in BIOS, we have managed to bring the Intel Core i9-12900K up to the 5.3GHz for the P nuclei Y 4.2GHz in the E-cores in a totally stable way, so it is within the usual for this processor.

BIOS

The ASRock Z690 PG Velocita use a BIOS UEFI with a renewed design very well organized, with an interface EZMode simpler that allows more to visualize than to configure and a advanced much more complete.

The eyelash OC Tweaker includes the configuration of the CPU and the memories, being basic activate the XMP profile of the memories.

The eyelash Advanced offers the general configuration of the components and ports of the motherboard, while Tool It allows set up lighting or flash BIOS.

By last, H/W Monitor allows us to visualize temperatures, revolutions and voltages, while Security Allows you to password protect the BIOS and Boot enables the obvious, configure boot.

software

The ASRock Z690 PG Riptide keeps the classic Phantom Gaming Tuning as an application with performance modes, configuration of the processor and memories almost like in the BIOS and monitor the system.

For its part, Polychrom Sync is responsible for controlling the lighting of the light on the chipset heatsink, memories and other compatible components connected to the motherboard, while

conclusion

The ASRock Z690 PG Velocita is a high-end model with a powerful 17 phase VRM capable of withstanding doses of OC without problems and the best PCIe 5.0 connectivity both in a slot x16 as a M.2, also offering other slots with lower benefits, although equally valid. We must also highlight the excellent USB and network connectivitywith numerous USB ports last generation and with a network combo 2.5GbE, GbE Y WiFi 6E unbeatable.

We can find for sale the ASRock Z690 PG Velocita in stores like Latest Computer for about 430 eurosa high price that is within what is expected for the high-end of this generation.

Main advantages + Powerful 17 phase VRM + Compatibility with DDR5 6400+ memories + PCIe 5.0 x16 slots + 1 M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4 slot + Lots of USB ports + 2.5GbE, GbE and Wi-Fi 6E networks

Negative aspects – High price, in the tone of the high range

Other Aspects * Chipset and VRM fans

From of The computer bungler we give you the Gold Award to motherboard ASRock Z690 PG Velocita.