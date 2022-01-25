Ricky Martin: the story behind the song ‘Shot at the Heart’

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old, he showed great versatility throughout his career. He was never afraid to try new musical rhythms where the lyrics range from joy and fun to songs with a lot of nostalgia and sensitivity.

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra archive

All the songs he created, performed and created Ricky Martin they became great successes in different parts of the world and occupying the first positions in the radios. Some continue to be heard, even though they were released a long time ago.

The followers of the race Ricky Martin they have one or more favorite songs, but the Puerto Rican singer only repeats one of his hits in his head. Is about “Heart shot”. This song belongs to the Puerto Rican’s tenth studio album, which was titled ‘To whomever wants to listen’. It was released on February 10, 2015.

Ricky Martin He is very proud of the musical themes that he has released over the years. However, the Puerto Rican artist put all his soul into that song that, when listened to carefully, is 100% his personal brand and defines him as such.

According to the Latin artist in a recent interview with the press, ‘Disparo al corazón’ is currently one of his favorite songs since it is due to the story he tells with each of his verses, and because he is behind the message .

“The title is a bit dramatic, but the drama within love is also an important moment,” said the Ricky Martin. “It is a song in which my skin speaks, where I speak in metaphor, but there is a lot of sensitivity, a lot of dedication and a lot of honesty,” added the singer.

Thus, “Heart shot” shows us all the honesty that lives inside Ricky. The singer decided to tell the pain he once felt and talk to that person who once came into his life like a shot to the heart, but later healed over time.