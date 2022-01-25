Ricky Martin: this is the error in the video of ‘Vente pa’ca’ that a fan discovered

“Come here” is one of the great successes released by the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old. This production made in 2016 is a collaboration with its Colombian counterpart Maluma when he was in full swing in his career and swept all success.

When the singers thought that the theme was already history, a TikTok user began to look in detail at the video clip of the song “Vente pa’cá” and discovered a grotesque mistake in the first scenes of it where both appear. Maluma What Ricky Martin.

How could it be otherwise, once this tiktoker discovered the error, he shared it with his followers, and the failure of the clip became a viral phenomenon. The young man did not have the slightest problem in snatching Ricky Martin and the Colombian singer to ask them, in the caption that accompanies his video, the following: “Can you explain to me what the idea of ​​this scene was?”

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra archive

The TikTok user was very meticulous in his observation, and in a step by step he describes something that is not right. “The video starts with him (Ricky Martin) and Maluma talking, I guess at the entrance of a hotel, ”Lucas begins his story. “But pay attention to that guy and this girl,” he adds, as the camera zooms in on the two “receptionists,” a young man and a girl.

“They pretend to be with a computer, typing.” Indeed, both characters are, apparently, typing their own notebooks, which cannot be seen because the counter has a small elevation. But then the tiktoker makes his first discovery. “There’s a faucet there,” she says, and the image focuses right on the spot where the young woman makes her type on her computer.

The user then focuses on the receptionist and says, “He keeps simulating. Look how he makes it look like he’s looking at a screen.” Next, Lucas continues with the scene. “Then, Ricky Martin He says (to Maluma): ‘Let’s take a picture. And when they do that (laughs) we can see that there is nothing. Any. There isn’t even a screen.”

Maluma and Ricky Martin. Source: instagram @maluma

The young man refers to the counter. In the place where the computers were supposed to be, now it is seen, thanks to the elevation of the selfie, that there is absolutely nothing. Moreover, in the place where the woman made her type, you can see that there is a sink. And behind her, an oven. Apparently the place was not a reception, but a kitchen. “What’s going on?” the user wonders, given the evidence that something went wrong in the video clip. The video had about 19,000 reproductions and jocular explanations appeared in the comments of what could have happened so that the clip of “Come here” It started with that error.