Rob Gronkowski doesn’t know if he will be with Buccaneers in 2022

Rob Gronkowski He left the New England Patriots to retire from the NFL in 2019, but returned to the gridirons in 2020 because Tom Brady asked him to get another championship ring, but this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After winning that championship last season, Tommy and Gronk tried to repeat in 2021, but their season ended with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

When asked if he will return for the 2022 season, Gronkowski said that the decision will be made in a few weeks. because it is something you have to think about and it is not a decision that can be made after deletion.

“It was an emotional battle. I think I can’t make a decision right away. I’ll rest for a while, I’ll recover, I’ll let my body heal and from then on, in three, four, or five weeks I’ll see what will happen”, declared ‘Gronk’ at a press conference.

The tight end caught four of the 11 passes Tom Brady threw to him during the Divisional Round game and had 85 yards.

Gronk in 2021

Gronkowski missed five games in 2021 with a rib injury and punctured lung. Despite this, the tight end declared that he is completely healthy and that will not be an impediment if he decides to return.

“I don’t have an injury that bothers me constantly. Only the typical annoyances after each game. It is a blessing to end the year healthy. Beyond the ailments due to bruises or blows, they are temporary. So I will look to heal in a few weeks to find out what will happen, “explained Gronkowski.

Even if he only played 12 regular season games, ‘Gronk’ accumulated 802 yards and six touchdowns after catching 55 of the 89 passes that Tom Brady threw in his direction.