Roberto “Bebo” Pérez will reinforce the Criollos in the Caribbean Series

the big leagues Roberto “Bebo” Perez Y Emmanuel Rivera; Winter League Most Valuable Player Danny Ortiz; and the former major leaguer TJ Rivera top the list of players who will reinforce the Criollos de Caguas two-time champions facing the Caribbean Seriesto be held in the Dominican Republic from January 28 to February 3.

The information, which came out this Sunday, will be released tomorrow, Monday, during a press conference that will take place at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium starting at 3:00 pm Except for a last minute change, these players will be wearing Puerto Rico’s jersey in the Caribbean event.

The new day tried to confirm the information about the reinforcements with the tournament director, Carlos Berroa, but he pointed out that all the details about the ninth will be offered in said activity. In addition to the conference, the first practice of the squad will also be held.

Pérez, winner of two Major League Gold Gloves, participated in the final part of the winter campaign with the Indios de Mayagüez. The Mayagüez catcher signed a contract as a free agent a few months ago with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For his part, Emmanuel Rivera, a player with excellent defensive qualities, has experience with the Kansas City Royals. He was also part of the Indians roster.

Meanwhile, Ortiz, an outfielder for the Indians, is coming off the best performance of his career in Puerto Rican winter baseball. The man from Cayey was unanimously chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (Lbprc). He had an average of .302 and was the leader in the department of home runs with nine and RBIs with 28. Likewise, he was a key piece for Mayagüez to consolidate in the first position in the regular series with a 21-10 mark. .

Finally, TJ Rivera – Indians infielder – played two seasons with the New York Mets.

They include Eric Stout

The new day also knew that the southpaw Eric Stout He is also on the list of reinforcements for the Puerto Rico team for the baseball event.

All of these players are included on the 28-player roster, except for one last-minute change.

The Criollos -as champions of the Lbprc after defeating the Indios- will represent the country in the traditional tournament in which six teams from the area will compete.

The other teams that have already struck out are the Charros de Jalisco (Mexico), the Gigantes del Cibao (Dominican), the Astronautas de los Santos (Panama) and the Caimanes de Barranquilla (Colombia).

In the case of Venezuela, which would be the sixth country represented in the fair, they await the conclusion of the final series between the Navegantes del Magallanes and the Caribes de Anzoátegui, both with a 2-2 mark.

The last time that Puerto Rico won the Caribbean Series was in the 2018 edition in Guadalajara, Mexico, precisely with the Criollos. Meanwhile, the Águilas Cibaeñas are the last champions, crowned in Mazatlán, Mexico, in 2021. In fact, the Criollos were runners-up in that last tournament.

Reporter Rubén Rodríguez contributed to this story.