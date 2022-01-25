Roger Martínez is back on Boca Juniors’ radar

The America Directive you still haven’t finished defining your template for this Closure 2022specifically in acquiring a right end which is a request made by the technician Santiago Solari and is still unfulfilled, coupled with this situation has resurfaced the interest of Boca Juniors to acquire the services of the Colombian Roger Martinez.

According to information from Ole Newspaperthe Xeneize team wishes to reinforce itself in a big way in this winter market, in order to achieve beneficial results in the different competitions in which it participates, focusing on the Libertadores CupFor this reason, forward Darío Benedetto was signed, from Marseille in Ligue 1, in addition to attacker Nicolás Figal, even taking Cruz Azul player Pol Fernández, however, the Argentine squad wants a lethal offensive and wants to consolidate it with sporting skills Roger Martinez that statistically they have made him the most functional of the capital team, although another element would also be on the radar.

This is the Paraguayan soccer player, From Angel Romero, At the age of 29, the employment relationship with San Lorenzo ended in August 2021, remaining as a free agent, but it has been of interest to several Brazilian and Turkish clubs, most notably the attention of the Xeneizes, although the element is doubtful of returning to football Argentinian. On the other hand, it is no longer a secret that for a long time, the Vice President and Sports Director, Juan roman riquelme has shown his affection for the Colombian azulcrema.

Remember that when the World Cup qualifying round began with the call for Roger Martinez with the Colombian national teammade it stand out and be more attractive to Boca Juniors, however, dealing with Eagles Board It did not materialize due to the low offer that the Argentines wanted to make, in comparison with the 10 million dollars that the azulcremas demanded.

Martinez figures

Roger Martinez He was signed by the Eagles in the summer of 2018 and has a valid contract until June 30, 2023, with a valuation of 3.5 million euros according to the Transfermarkt portal, so the price that Boca Juniors should pay will be high for convince those from Coapa, and thereby benefit the Greatest to acquire the coveted right-wing winger for this Clausura 2022. During the nine tournaments that the 27-year-old Colombian striker has competed in, he has scored 18 goals, and has been present in 89 Liga MX duels to start 61 times.