Russia and China held a joint naval exercise in the Arabian Sea

Russian and Chinese ships held a joint naval exercise in the waters of the Arabian Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

“The sailors of both countries rehearsed the release of a captured ship”, said Defense on the website.

In addition, Russian and Chinese ships carried out tactical maneuvers and organized the registration of the “captured ship”.

In the exercise called “Pacific Sea-2022″, was tested on transfer of a wounded man by helicopter from a Russian ship to a Chinese one.

On the part of Russia, a group of the Pacific Fleet made up of three ships participated in the joint maneuvers: the cruiser “Variag”, the anti-submarine ship “Admiral Tibruts” and the supply ship “Boris Butoma”.

The Chinese Navy sent the destroyer to the exercises “Urumqi” and the supply ship “taihu”.

“Once the exercises were concluded, the ships of the Pacific Fleet continued to fulfill the plan of their voyage.”

This year these same boats participated in the Joint Russian-Indian exercises PASSEX and Russian-Iranian-Chinese CHIRU-2022, both also in the Arabian Sea.

Between January 18 and 22, Russia, China and Iran conducted joint naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman and its airspace, reported the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to the Interfax agency.

A warship attends a joint naval exercise by the Iranian, Chinese and Russian navies in the northern Indian Ocean on Jan 19, 2022. Photo taken on Jan 19, 2022. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A detachment of ships from the Pacific Fleet, the Varyag missile cruiser and the Admiral Tributs anti-submarine ship, as well as the tanker Boris Butoma, participated in the exercises.

They took place artillery fire against a sea target, joint tactical exercises and search and rescue tasks at sea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The three countries have been strengthening their relations as an axis opposed to the West.

