Russia-Ukraine, closer to war? 5 keys this Tuesday in the Stock Market By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The tension between Russia and Ukraine has caught the attention of the markets, which have started the week with great volatility.

Follow the season of business results.

Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. Maximum tension in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Investors are increasingly focused on the risks of a potential war over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The United States and Europe are deploying troops and, in the case of the North American country and Rino, withdrawing their main diplomatic teams.

2. Business results

Business earnings season continues. Today they present their figures American Express (NYSE:), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:) or Verizon (NYSE:), among others.

3. Crypto, mixed

The cryptocurrency sector is experiencing another week of infarction, for example marking new lows in the case of recent days. The main crypto in the world is now moving at $36,000 and is trying to recover positions. For his part, he trades at 2,300.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Negative sign today in the main Asian indices. He falls 1.6%, Hong Kong falls 1.6% and he loses 1.5%.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday in the green. The closures of (0.2%), (0.6%) and (0.2%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the , the and the .

In the United States we will know the , the and the .