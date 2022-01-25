Russians and Lizards dispute area of ​​the seaport of Guayaquil

The fact that the wow, in the south of Guayaquil, be the sector more violent of the city and is located next to the seaports it is far from coincidence. The bands vying for control of territory microtraffic, but also access to mangroves and the possibility of contamination with drug containers from exportable cargo in ports.

The strategic location with respect to the ports pays the scenario of urban warfare who lives in the southern district of the city, according to security expert freddy vera, Who official in passive service of the Armed forces.

The slaughter who left five dead and nine wounded the night of last Friday, January 21, leads the escalation of criminal violence a step ahead. It was perpetrated in small beach of wow and attributed to a dispute between the bands of the Russians and The Lizards.

About 20 men boarded two boatsThey sailed through a canal Salty Estuary attached to the Port of Guayaquil, subjected the guards of the spa and complex recreational Guasmo Beach and they went out to some external sports fields, according to the Police.

The armed men fired at close range against a group of people “with rifles, machine guns, pistols Y revolvers”, without giving time to the victims to react. “It is a fight between organized criminal groups that want to take possession of the southern sector,” the general concluded. Fausto Buenano, commander of Zone 8 of the Police.

Map of Guasmo, in Guayaquil, where violent deaths are recorded in January 2022

The criminal attack points to an alleged settling of accounts by Los Lagartos against Los Rusos, for a triple murder type hit man recorded the day before the massacre in a Park of wow, according to the first indications that are investigated by the Police.

The Lizards have controlled in recent years the southern part of Guasmo, the band is linked to the pollution from containers with drug and would have connections with the mafias that dominate the prisons from Guayaquil.

The Russians are involved in crimes like hit man and bid for a share in the business of the international traffic from drugs.

Vera warns that much of the murders of the province are registering in the south district from Guayaquil, where is located the port Ecuador’s largest maritime

“It is very difficult to intervene in Guasmo, because the gangs have a wide network that gives them early warning before any person or vehicle enters the area. That is why the opposing gang decides to enter by sea to perpetrate the settling of scores”, he explained.

The youths are practically forced to take part in one or the other side and many become their employees, warns the consultant. “Infiltrating a person is very dangerous, the Police do not usually use this type of infiltration because the legal framework does not protect them.”

The Guasmo area registers at least 19 murders in the first 23 days of 2022. In Guayaquil, Duran and Samborondon (in Planning Zone 8) add up to around 75 violent deaths compared to the 29 registered during the entire month of January 2021.

Investigators are investigating whether an Albanian citizen killed with three bullet wounds on the night of this Saturday, January 22, was involved with the traffic international of drugs.

The incident took place in a restaurant in the Jose Joaquin Orrantia Avenue, in the north of Guayaquil. The assassins entered the weapons hidden in a bouquet from flowers Y they shot for more than 25 occasions inside and outside the local, according to the police.

In the Guasmo, in the Banana Union cooperative, men aboard a vehicle fired on the night of this Saturday the 22nd at a group of people in the street. The attack left a less from deceased age and a man injured.



